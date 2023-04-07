He became famous for cheating in Fortnite when he was 14 years old, but now he’s become one of the best professional League of Legends players in the world – Fortnite

Pointing ways from a young age, Jojopyun is one of the best League of Legends players on the planet.

when it premiered League of Legends he was barely five years old and yet he turned professional shortly after reaching the minimum age required by Riot Games to compete. This, however, is not the most curious thing we can say about him. Perhaps Joseph Joon Pyun, commonly known as jojopyun, be one of the best players in the world at just 18 years old. However, it is the way and not the goal that attracts attention. After all, if you’re here it’s because you’ve seen that headline that He became famous for cheating at Fortnite. I know that journalists have a reputation for exaggerating things, but here there is not a bit of a lie.

A cheater different from the rest

In 2019, like every other 14-year-old, Jojopyun went crazy with Fortnite . It’s something that you don’t have to think too much about because for something it became the most popular game on the planet. This was also the Epic Games battle royale boom moment and it is not surprising that he also decided to pay attention to it. However, he was too good at playing. He could hardly find a challenge in normal games and, who knows if motivated by momentary boredom or following a habit, started cheating.

However, these traps did not consist of aids of any kind when playing. Instead, he dedicated himself to ‘streamsniping’. This basically consists of looking for a game at the same time as someone who is broadcasting a multiplayer video game to try to match him. So managed to sneak into the same confrontation as one of the great streamers of the time. This practice is officially considered cheating by Epic Games and most developers. However, since they are very difficult to detect, protection measures are usually taken on the streamer instead of punishing the offenders.

The streamer Jojopyun was looking for the most was tfue , and finally found it. However, the now professional League of Legends he did not have the typical demeanor of a streamer hunter. Instead, he respected the opponent because he had a very clear goal. All he wanted was reach the end of the game with him and have everything resolved in a one-on-one duel. What few suspected is that, in a surprisingly close duel, this 14-year-old boy ended up taking the cat to the water. Sentence in the form of a shotgun that took the 153 remaining health points from the American content creator.







Jojopyun’s attitude and skill made Tfue decided to add him to friends and invite him to have a few one-on-one duels. The victories alternated between one and the other, but good Jojo had achieved his goal. At least partially. When he finished everything and they were chatting, he asked him to play some games as a couple, to which the content creator responded negatively. However the Good Jojo went on to become “Tfue’s stream sniper” and gained some fame in the community. Many high-level players wanted to measure themselves against him and he achieved outstanding victories against them.

From cheater in Fortnite to star in League of Legends

Jojopyun came to play some professional Fortnite tournaments and achieved good results despite his young age. However, he ended up putting battle royale aside to focus on League of Legends. Here he no longer needed to ‘streamsniping’ or try to face players with a high reputation. Riot Games has a whole system of ranked matches that pits users against each other based on their skill level, always looking for the most balanced match possible. I only had to do one thing to play against the greats: climb to the top of the ranking..

In the 2021 season, Jojopyun rose to the Top 1 League of Legends in North America (via Pants are Dragon)

Barely two years after measuring himself against the best Fortnite players in the world, Jojopyun reached the top of the League of Legends ranking ranking in North America. It is one of the servers with the most players in the world and professionals from the United States and Canada as well as those from Latin America can be found on it, which gives rise to a very high level. It is difficult to put into words the merit of reaching first place at 16 years old when you play against professionals who have been participating in each edition of the world championship for five years of the video game

So much was the merit that the coach of a competitive team, Peter Dun, wanted to bet on his signing. “Listen, the real signing here is Jojopyun. Former professional Fortnite player who just turned 16. He can be a monster in the long run,” he told a teammate. Without giving it much thought, he closed his entry into the Evil Geniuses, a team at the top of the table in the North American continental competition of League of Legends. His intention was to loan him out to another club, although once again he was the good old Jojopyun decided to burn stages of his career at the speed of light.

In the center of the image, Jojopyun playing the League of Legends Worlds 2022

At the beginning of 2021, still 16 years old, he debuted with the Evil Geniuses academy teamIt was not a great season for the subsidiary at a collective level. However, Jojopyun showed lightning-fast progression. Adjusting to professional League of Legends is really difficult for many big ranked players due to the changes in pace or control of play. Still, he was able to take up the challenge and did so well that the coaching staff decided to give him a chance to train with the first team before the next season started.

The plan was to see him in action in a more complex context and transfer him to another team so as not to interrupt his progression. However, it was not necessary. In his first opportunity with the main squad, he surprised everyone. His team decided to paralyze the movements in the transfer market and improved his contract so that he was the ‘mid laner’ of the first team. What happened since then is history. the quintet achieved the biggest successes that Evil Geniuses has had in the last decade, winning his first continental competition and appearing at both the MSI and world championships. At Worlds they easily defeated MAD Lions, this being the first time a team from North America had beaten one from Europe in a best-of-five-map match.

