He had a secret warehouse of exotic animals in Maracay and he used to mutilate

CICPC officials, after carrying out a detailed digital patrol on various social networks, detected a publication where animals of marine species (fish), which are not common in Venezuelan territory, were displayed, so the investigation process led to 38 Gained possession of the year. -The old FJNC, which was in charge of the commercialization of these species.

lapatilla.com

At the request of the relevant document, the Espionage Commission moved to South Sucre Avenue, Hipodromo Sector, Maracay, Aragua State, where upon inspecting the site, they discovered a secret storehouse where the FJNC had fish tanks in unsuitable conditions, where Exotic animals were found. Issued by government institutions such as the Socialist Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Insopesca), it was determined that it did not have any record of the entry into the national territory of these species, which were sold for between 100 and 300 US dollars. was going. , This is how Douglas Rico reviewed it on his social networks.

It was discovered that captivity was causing mutations among these animals, which alters their natural reproduction, putting these species at risk to the country’s marine fauna if released into our waters.

The case has been left to the order of the 20th Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry.