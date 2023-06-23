“He is the only man who looks like a lion in women’s clothing.” 5 superfans show off their outfits for Harry Styles’ concert Nina

Tomorrow evening, Harry Styles will put on a spectacle for 60,000 fans at the Werchter Meadow. But the public has a thing for the British pop icon too. The ‘Stylers’ are known for flaunting their wackiest outfits. From glitter, tutus and feathers to boas and flowers: Five super fans have already revealed what they’re going to wear.

Singer Harry Styles’ shows aren’t just musical delights. They are also real fashion shows. The pop icon is known for her unique style: from bright jumpsuits to pink dresses with boas. Meanwhile, her fans have caught that bug too, and every concert by the British pop icon feels like a hip carnival. Wear regular jeans with a T-shirt? Very bad idea.

You can take a look at the outfits you’ll see on the field tomorrow, on social media under the hashtag #HSLOToutfit, which has already garnered 628.5 million (!) views on video app TikTok. But even more fun: We caught up with five Flemish super fans who dressed up in all their craziest outfits for us.

Laura Lodewijks (29): “I’m leaving as a ballerina”

Laura Lewis. © Laura Lodewijks



“Nothing is too much when you go to one of Harry’s concerts,” says Laura of EverGame. “Boas, cowboy hats, glitter, feathers… every concert-goer tries too hard to dress extroverted. People sometimes spend months in preparation. I am going in a tutu”, she laughs.

“We hosted a Harry Styles party a few months ago. Everyone had to dress up,” she says. “I appeared as Grandmother Harry. A friend of mine came dressed as a ballerina. I loved that! On Vinted I searched for the perfect tutu for a long time. I finally found one at Decathlon, but a size 12. (laughs) With a pink bathing suit underneath and white-pink sneakers, I’m all set to turn heads on Saturday.”



harry is the love of my life Laura Lewisx

Laura admits that she has been slightly “brainwashed”.

Is Laura British Casanova’s Biggest Fan? “I don’t know, but he brainwashed me. I discovered Harry on Tiktok during the Corona period and since then he is the love of my life. I not only like his music and his looks, but also like him as a human being.

“He does a lot of great things that don’t get brought up in the media, like his performances for the gay community or #blacklivematters. He also gave pizza to the homeless after his concert. And I like his connect with the public. He always takes out time to interact with his fans. I’ll be front rowing on stage tomorrow, so I have high hopes for his show.”

Valerie Verbeek: “You can be who you are”

© Valerie Verbeek of fashion brand Elle & Rafa



Valerie Verbeek (36) is the face behind the fashion brand Elle & Rafa. She is also a big fan of Harry Styles. His three children keep him young and give him lots of energy and enthusiasm for tomorrow’s concert. Valerie: “Love on Tour, the very name of the concert gives me goosebumps. I love Harry’s music, his statement clothes and his message that you can be who you are.



To me, Harry is the only man who is also a lion in women’s clothing. valerie verbeek

“Harry sings ‘You’re so golden’, so my outfit might as well sparkle”

“Harry is amazing with his style. For me he is the only man who is also a lion in women’s clothes,” she laughs. “I love her song ‘You’re So Golden’ so my outfit can really shine. I’m going to wear a sparkly skirt with pink sequins, a lilac bathing suit from my own line because it’s going to be 30 degrees, and a statement shirt with feathers on the sleeves.

“I complete my outfit with heart sunglasses and colorful arm candy. The rest I wear sneakers so I can dance better. By the way, I am going to the concert with my husband, so we are going to improve his outfit too.

Uwe Porters: “My dress is a replica of Harry’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift”

Left: Uwe Porters in his costume. Right: The plate that Uwe takes to the concert. © Uwe Porters



Dai Uwe Porters put thought not only about her outfit, but also about the plate she takes to the meadow. “At first I was like ‘I’m going to dress up as Taylor Swift, are we ex-boyfriends now?’ write on it. Then I had some doubts that ‘I’m a midwife so sex will be safe’. But in the end I just say ‘I’m a midwife so I can have your babies’,” she laughs. “Very Curious how Harry will react to my plate.”



Me and my girlfriends have been trying for months to find the perfect outfit your porter

“And yes, my dress is a replica of Harry’s famous ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift,” says Uwe. “I found a beautiful floral dress in a Dutch vintage shop and it looks exactly the same grandma dress from taylor swift. I’m going to stand out in this outfit anyway, if only because I’m going to be one of Saturday’s oldest fans.”

“Harry is not only charming, but I also love his music and the vibe he brings to his concerts. I’ve been waiting to go for months. And my girlfriend and I have been trying to find the perfect dress for months. We take it really seriously.”

Katrina (12) and Lena (14): “It was a big surprise”

Katherine and Nina. © Katrina and Nena



From Us, Katrina (12) and Leena (14) visit Harry Styles with the whole family. “We didn’t know we were going to his concert for a very long time,” says Lena, because we got tickets as a surprise from our parents. Mama Meet Bumps: “The Harry Styles concert was something It’s been on our bucket list for a while, but tickets sold out last time. I will never forget the reaction of our daughters when we gave them tickets.



I totally feel myself in this outfit Take

Of course you’ll have to roll up your sleeves for a truly unique outfit.

The sisters are Harry’s biggest fans. “Not only do we love his music and his crazy outfits, but he’s always himself.” He had been keeping an eye on his outfit for some time. Lena: “My crazy outfit consists of a top and skirt with a cherry and red boa. You can’t stop yourself from going to her concert with outlandish clothes, right? Harry himself always looks very stylish on stage.

Her sister had some time to think about her outfit and got creative. “I’m going to wear a pink dress with a pink boa and I screen-printed my T-shirt myself. I feel completely myself.

Catherine and Lena © RV







Look For example, other fans have already been to Harry’s concerts

