He made 250 times more than the other Avengers, yet he fought to keep these two actors from being fired by Marvel

A Movie Joe doesn’t pay his actors well isn’t really anything new until now, although we would wish this kind of situation didn’t exist.

despite billions of dollars Produced on this license, some of its artists were almost sidelined while they “asked for too much”. Miracle. of course we talk avengers, Whose salary was not “super”.

Were Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson almost fired by Marvel?

As one explained insider In Marvel (according to) movie starts), In the beginning of the MCU the real stars were the characters more than the actors and the production If the costs were too high I could fire the actors, For example, we remember, terrence howard which was replaced Don Cheadle in his role as war machine.

This is a moment of absolute change Avengers 2: Age of Ultron He Scarlett Johansson And Chris Hemsworth Almost got fired for the cheap actors, but another star comes to save the day.

Robert Downey Jr. was paid 250 times more than some people, but he protected his colleagues.

According to these sources, Marvel was quite stingy At certain salaries, only certain actors are paid $200,000 for an entire filmwhere robert downey jr touched them 50,000,000 For the first film. A gap in the contract that can be explained by success Iron Man’s After which Robert signed for a percentage of the income.

While the roles of black mother and of thor After being threatened with extremely high demands, it would have been Robert Downey Jr. who would have spoken up to save his colleagues.

,In this situation only they have the real power. And he has balls of steel too. He made it clear that he would not work at a place where his co-workers were treated like crap.,

If Terrence Howard is still angry at Robert Downey Jr. for not protecting him in such a way when his role was in jeopardy, this is still a huge defense for Hemsworth and Johansson. Without him, the rest of the MCU would have looked completely different in every sense of the word.