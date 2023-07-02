He recycled the same song for an hour ★☆☆☆☆

By that I mean: pop songs about grossly groovy imuvatsi – heartbreak is to Dermot what honey is to Winnie the Pooh and cocaine to Machine Gun Kelly – with a drummer who can really kick it hard. There is, and a certain butcher mentality in the deal: ‘Knife-point compassion, sure, but could it be anything more? And we only sell stickiness per kilo!’

The main attraction: the large, often overpoweringly grated carrot around his neck. With minimal effort, he could use them in sawmills to make wooden planks from old oaks. She grinds, she creaks, she has everything to provide accompaniment to turbulent, flowing Irish pub music. And yet, no matter how technically perfect it is, that only lends them to interchangeable power ballads. He is endowed with miraculous healing powers and yet Kennedy chooses to kiss the corns.

the songs were written on his guitar ‘We want it to be good’ And of course it will. Still, from ‘One Life’ – ‘Power Over Me’ was a good start and the best moment of the set – I felt my skepticism welling up against people whose deep feelings sound like all other hit music are, like songs on the credit of one AfterwardsAs an accompaniment to a movie or emotional cat video on TikTok. Ever since Ed Sheeran, that kind of music has become an industry. Then I doubted the market research and found itchy corns that I just thought Dermott would get rid of!

The song didn’t help, because my dear, Dermot: find yourself a new love! From ‘An Evening I Will Not Forget’: ‘Even though I still love you / I still love you forever.’ From ‘One Life’: ‘I hope I treated you right / One life is never long enough for us.’ From ‘Don’t Forget Me’, there are actually quite a few laughs: ‘I feel like I’m fading from your memory / That’s why I wrote this song and called it ‘Don’t Forget Me’.’ Whoever it is, let it go, no matter what. I’ve collected other Panini stickers that are less sticky than Dermi’s. As he sighs to himself in ‘Moments Passed’: “OK Go on.”

‘You’re all I want to breathe,’ He tried in ‘Kiss Me’. However, there are some things I’d rather do than smell someone’s mature body odor four days after Rock Werchter. For example, becoming a notary, or getting out of the trenches without a gas mask during a mustard gas attack during World War I. When Dermot Kennedy follows his nose, I can hardly follow him.

I’m sure there are people out there who think they know how to depict love in some prose, and I hope they’ve found each other in this area. Me and my itchy magpie eye were left alone, just like Dermot.