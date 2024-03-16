He revealed the name of the $1,765 million Powerball winner. news from mexico

Powerball tickets, right, are seen with other lotto tickets at a convenience store in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, May 16, 2013. The estimated prize of approximately $475 million is the third largest in lottery history, and the winning numbers will be drawn. Saturday.(AP Photo/John Roux)

The winner of the second-largest jackpot in the history of the popular lottery drawing was announced on Friday. powerballThe value is 1,765 million dollars, it will be sold after 5 months become a billionairereported andl New York Post.

The company announced that Theodorus Struik was named as the representative of the group that purchased billions of dollars worth of tickets for the October 11 drawing at a marketplace in Frazier Park, California. California Lottery.

The new billionaire was said to be a 65-year-old resident of this place. hill town Out of about 3 thousand residents, he lives half a kilometer from the place where the ticket was purchased.

He loves his grandchildren,” Struik’s neighbor Mary Dreyer told the outlet. “It’s really nice to have him around. Yesterday I realized that he had put up a ‘Published: Access Denied’ board.

It was not revealed how many people were included in the demanding group. Millions of dollars worth of prizes.

The winning numbers for that version of Powerball were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and the red Powerball 10.

“Announcing a big win like this gives all of our players a chance to hope and dream that they could be next,” said the director of the California Lottery. Harjinder K. Shergil Cheema,

Midway Market, the company that sold the winning tickets, is located 75 miles north angel In Kern County, a $1 million award was received, the portal reported. New York Post.

At first I couldn’t believe it. “I think it might be the biggest thing that has ever happened to Frazier Park,” owner Nidal “Andy” Khalil told The Post in October. “I hope he’s one of my regular customers because we have some who buy tickets every day.”

The largest amount won by a participant in this draw was $2.04 billion, in November 2022, the lucky person was Edwin Castro.