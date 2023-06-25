At about quarter to nine the ground started rumbling. One of the earth’s crust was torn left and right. The tectonic plates settled into a more comfortable fold. Rainbows broke out everywhere. In the meadow, the girls stopped crying with sadness, and immediately started crying again with joy. In Werchter, Harry Styles, the balm for all things melancholy, fell to the ground.

Vincent Van Peer

But before all the laws of physics were overturned by a series of trumpets and a pair of hips dangling from a handsome boy’s body, there was still wet feet (also ★★★★☆),

Who feared that the British duo would, after all, be lost on the giant Werchter stage, with only one album in their career: Poha! The best thing about Wet Leg Live, besides their wonderfully angular, heat songs, is that they never mistake a lack of seriousness for a lack of skill. Singer Ryan Teasdale couldn’t help but smile when she sang ‘Oh no’: ‘Life is hard / Credit cards / You’re too wide awake / Diet Coke.’ You spontaneously wrote poems about it: “Ryan with the raised corner of your mouth and your pink guitar / Your red Santa Claus pants and your curly armpit hair.” The wet leg was fast and fun. And it won’t be easy to find anything better than ‘Chez Longue’ at Werchter next week.

And then the time came: Terrardswaling!

First came a six-member band dressed in yellow suits, then the brilliant Wind Trio, then hesitant music (‘Daydream’) and then – it is at this point that the whole arena began to shake to its foundations – the man who was wearing Casanova to a girl. -Shy Insel Looks Like: Harry Styles! If Jesus himself were standing on the stage, the audience would simply shout, “You’re on the way!” (The rest of the evening he spent the rest of the evening turning water into wine in a corner of the meadow at a coin per glass: win-win.)

Does the decibel record still need to be set? Simple: Harry only had to read out his National Register number and wild screams were heard everywhere… Near Russia, amid rocket fire, people muttered: ‘Where is all this noise coming from all of a sudden?’ Prigozhin rebounded from the rebound.

Courtesy of amazing drummer Sarah Jones, ‘Golden’ and ‘Adore You’ were life and limber accurate bombshells. But the first bone-chilling moment was only because of a beautiful bone-chilling ‘Matilda’. ‘You can let it go / You can throw a party full of everyone you know / And not invite your family…’ With the tears shed during this song tonight, you will soon be spraying football grounds all over Belgium in 1A and 1B for a season.

From ‘Late Night Talking’ (Very Justin Timberlake) also paid for a blazer trio: Juicy Watermelon in particular. Mitchell Rowland, a Kevin Parker lookalike, has already been given permission to play guitar as ‘She’. ‘Cinema’ went full disco (this time Harry’s boa was with white feathers) and ‘Treat People With Kindness’ had the singer walking around with a Belgian flag, further adding to the Eurosong vibe in that song. On Crush Barrier, a fan has mastered the art of almost-but-fainting.

In between, as befits a good Harry Styles concert, there was extensive flirting with the front rows. Birthday wishes here (Loraine turns 27 today), declarations of love there, cheeky jokes everywhere. He was kind and quick-tempered, once again proving to be the most coveted bachelor after Fabrizio. The new Robbie Williams, but with better manners. Many a poor boy, after another caring remark (‘Is everyone feeling well yet?’), reluctantly had to admit to his sweetheart: ‘She really is a sympathetic, nice, sweet, very Fertile and moreover, seems very sporty young man. That’s Harry.’

The main attraction besides ‘Matilda,’ which leaves all kinds of dents? Full fun of One Direction’s huge hit “What Makes You Beautiful”, international band anthem “Watermelon Sugar” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”, which proved to the best that a rock show can’t get too crazy without a costume change but could work for a major pop star, with a seasoned, live band producing great music.

The bis (‘Sign of the Times’, ‘As It Was’ and ‘Kiwi’) alone were worth the traffic jam. During the final notes of that impeccable “Kiwi”, Harry once again flashed his evil smile. He bowed deeply. And then, just like that – without taking you or me in his arms, carrying you away, as was implicitly promised anyway – he was gone. He had, you have to draw conclusions, just performed more than well.

Honey, can I accept something? He appears to be Harry, a really sympathetic, calm, sweet, very fertile and, moreover, very sporty young man.

