He visited neighborhood centers in Salta neighborhoods

Criminal Prosecutor 2, Ramiro Ramos Osorio, provisionally charged the 59-year-old man and the 68-year-old woman as co-authors of the crime of illegal practice of medicine.

The complaint was made by the head of the Salta Optical Business Chamber after learning of a publicized campaign called “Visual Health” organized by the Federation of Neighborhood Centers.

According to the actions, these were carried out in neighborhood centers, where neighbors attended, received a number and were then attended by a woman who claimed to be a doctor and carried out the corresponding tests. He was then attended to by a man who identified himself as an optical technician, who asked him to choose frames and finalize the purchase of prescription glasses.

They are not registered in the medical college

It is important to note that the eyeglass prescriptions were not dispensed as prescriptions with the seal and signature of the purported professional. Instead, the patient was provided with a form to be viewed by the technician.

When it was investigated, it was found that both the people were not registered in the College of Physicians.

The province of Salta is unable to practice medicine in the province to this day. Furthermore, it was determined that the above campaign was carried out illegally, as it did not have the authorization or permission of the Ministry of Health, PROFICCSSA (Health Control and Inspection Program of the Province of Salta) or the College of Physicians. Since they were taking care of the patients there.