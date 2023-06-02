He was hailed a hero and received one decoration after another, but the Australian soldier now turns out to be a war criminal

As Australia’s most respected soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith had a reputation as a hero until Australian newspapers accused him of serious war crimes. A lawsuit for libel did not help: according to the judge, the soldier actually committed war crimes.

Roberts-Smith is Australia’s most decorated living soldier and has been awarded Australia’s highest medal for gallantry – the Victoria Cross – for his time as a soldier. All is well to be considered a hero. But his reputation was tarnished by the publication of newspapers. The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald And Canberra Times published a series of articles in 2018 portraying the man as a killer of bullies and liars.

In articles, newspapers accused Roberts-Smith of very serious war crimes when he was deployed to Afghanistan. For example, he would have killed Ali Jan, an unarmed civilian. Ali Jan was already handcuffed and kicked in the chest by Roberts-Smith, sending him falling 30 feet into a cliff. He was seriously injured, but survived the fall. However, when he tried to stand up, Australian soldiers were already with him and Roberts-Smith ordered a soldier to kill Ali Jan.

Prosthetic leg as a drinking cup

In addition, Roberts-Smith is also said to have killed a man with a prosthetic leg with a machine gun. The victim was taking shelter in a cave along with an old man. When they came out unarmed and surrendered, the soldier ordered another soldier to shoot the old man, then pushed the prosthetic man to the ground and fired a machine gun at him. Roberts-Smith then took the prosthesis to Australia, where he encouraged other soldiers to use it as a drinking vessel. (continue reading below photo)

©AFP

According to Roberts-Smith, it was all nonsense and the newspapers falsely portrayed him as a criminal. He sued them for libel and claimed several million in Australian dollars. The trial that followed lasted more than a hundred sessions and lasted more than a year. Residents of the Afghan villages where Roberts-Smith are believed to have been killed and the other soldiers were heard by the judge.

In the end, the judge ruled that Roberts-Smith had in fact committed war crimes. The soldier himself was not present at the hearing: he was staying in Bali. Nick McKenzie, one of the journalists who published the article, is pleased with the verdict in any case. There is a little justice for the Afghan victims of Ben Roberts-Smith today. “Ali Jaan was a father. Ali Jaan was the husband. He was kicked off a cliff by Ben Roberts-Smith, who participated in his murder. There’s little justice for that.”

over 21 million

Roberts-Smith will likely have to pay all costs of the lawsuit. These are estimated at 35 million Australian dollars (over 21 million euros). He also has other pending litigation bills. For example, he borrowed money from his employer to fund the procedure. It concerns about 2 million Australian dollars (1.2 million euros). It is not yet clear what will happen to their awards.