He was the boss of the League of Legends MMO, but he has become one of Riot’s great rivals: He promises to create his own game and will compete against his former bosses – Riot Games Project F (LoL MMO)

He has spent the last three years developing the League of Legends MMOs and, before that, he laid the necessary foundations for the great expansion of Riot Games. Greg Street, better known as Ghostcrawler, was one of the most important workers of the developer until he decided abandon the project at the beginning of last March . The decision, motivated mainly by a complicated personal situation, did not imply that he was going to leave the development of video games. In fact, after barely a month of waiting, he has already announced his new project. One that will lead him directly to compete against his old company.

From running the League of Legends MMO to competing against it

“After 15 years working in California, I’m moving to Texas to be closer to my surviving family again. This sounds like a retirement from the gaming industry, but nothing could be further from the truth (…) I’m excited announce that I’m going to start my own studio who will work remotely. Our goal is to move fast and get big. Fortunately, I have found a strategic partner who has a similar vision to mine, and we are moving forward. Oh yeah Is this an MMO or something very close to an MMO?“, explained the former employee of Riot Games through their social networks.

In this sense, the objective of Greg Street seems clear, to take advantage of everything he has learned working in the MMO of League of Legends to create an experience away from Riot Games. It must be taken into account that, in addition to the years he spent on the big project of his old company, it is one of the most experienced developers in the industry. He worked for years in world of warcraft living both its heyday and its first great fall and was also involved in the creation of Age of Empires eventually becoming lead designer for AoE 3.

That is why I’m excited to announce that I am starting my own remote studio! Our goal is to move fast and go big. Fortunately, I have found a great strategic partner aligned with this vision, and we are moving forward! And yes it will be an MMO or something very MMO-like! —Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) April 6, 2023

Ghostcrawler assures that it is still too early to announce his new project. However, he frequently promises information as soon as things start to work. “We want you to get excited, listen to your feedback and give you the opportunity to catch our mistakes. Personally, I think that’s the only way you can make great video games“, he explained. It will still take a while to know what the central points of the project are and there are many years to go before we can play it. Even so, it is worth keeping an eye on what will be the great ‘solo’ work of one of the legends of the industry.

In 3D Games | Arcane Season 2 on Netflix: Release date, new champions, story and more about the return of the League of Legends series .