He will be Barcelona’s first signing for the 2024–25 season of the Spanish League; they are content

2024-03-06



However the economy barcelona There is no need to spend huge sums, the sports management is already working on strengthening the team 2024–25 season,

is on top DecorationWho will also have to deal with new coaches, reinforcements and players who will leave at the end of this campaign. There is also the issue of loaned players, which would result in earlier signings. barcelona For his great individual performance that he is showing. barcelona He must reinforce several positions, one of them on the right, where he has only the Portuguese joao cancelowhose continuity is also not assured because it is a property of Manchester City, deco has i cancelBut it will be necessary to negotiate with City, which is why the newspaper Sport has announced Julian Araújo He will be Barcelona’s first signing.

On the other hand, the plans with Julián Araujo point to Barça, which has followed the player throughout the season in Las Palmas through football area coordinator Bojan Krík. The Mexican has developed a lot with García Pimienta and gained experience in the first division, displaying enough fighting ability to be important even at the Blaugrana club. Obviously, the opinion of the future coach will also be important, but the view of the sporting management is that the defender, who will turn 23 in August, will be part of the first team next season, “decides the article published by game.

-Dest is another option-

Another who has won a great present sergino destinationwho is successful in psvYes, he has other plans with the American. barcelona Wants to sell it and the idea of ​​the Eindhoven club is to exercise the purchase option that they signed with the transfer and that was valued at ten million euros.

