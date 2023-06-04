“He worked for this for 20 years”: Kat Kerkhoffs emotional after first national title over Dries Mertens

Dries Mertens can call himself national champion for the first time since Tuesday evening. With the Turkish team Galatasaray he did what he never managed after all these years at Napoli. And that makes his wife, Kat Kerkhoff, emotional.

At the age of 36, Dries Mertens finally did it. His first national title could be celebrated with gusto. An emotional Kat Kerkhoffs shared photos of the frenzied crowd of fans singing out loud for her husband on Instagram. He worked for this for 20 years, I cannot express how proud I am of him. Galatasaray Champion!

After a good first season with the Turkish tradition club, Mertens’ future looks set for next year in Istanbul. According to various reports, our compatriot has signed a contract until 2024. At the moment, we are still waiting for an official announcement on Mertens’ extended stay in Turkey.

