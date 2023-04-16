Head of the Cannes Film Festival defends the presence of a Johnny Depp film in the schedule

For the head of the festival, there shouldn’t be a controversy over the matter.

After getting involved in controversies and participating in several legal disputes with his ex-wife, Amber Heardthe north american Johnny Depp is making its comeback to theaters with Jeanne du Barry, a biopic of the courtesan who fell in love with the King Louis XV of France. And the film is about to premiere at a major film festival.

In an extensive interview with Variety, Thierry Fremauxthe director of Cannes International Film Festival, where Depp’s new film will make its debut, was asked about the decision to put the film right on the festival’s opening night and whether that didn’t sound controversial. In response, he said the following:

“I don’t see how Maïwenn’s film is a controversial choice, because if Johnny Depp had been banned from acting it would have been one thing, but that’s not the case. We only know one thing, the justice system, and I think he won the legal case. But the movie is not about Johnny Depp.”

In 2016, Amber Heard – who until then was married to Depp – separated and requested a judicial restraint against the actor, claiming that he had assaulted her. Years later, the British tabloid The Sun did an article calling him a “wife beater”. Depp sued the newspaper, but lost in British courts as Heard’s allegations proved substantial, so the tabloid would not have lied.

Last year, the actor’s legal imbroglio increased when he filed a lawsuit against his own ex-wife, Heard, claiming defamation thanks to an article she published in 2018 on The Washington Post. After months of hearings and media coverage of the case, the verdict was in favor of Depp in the defamation case.

Additionally, the film Jeanne du Barry is also at the center of another controversy, since its director and main actress, the French Maiwennwas recently accused of assaulting a journalist.

