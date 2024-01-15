“Health comes first”: Puerto Rico Boxing Commission explains why it canceled Amanda Serrano’s fight

Medical Director of the Puerto Rico Boxing Commission, jose fossusdecided to cancel the fight of Puerto Rican world champion Amanda Serrano against German Nina Meinke at the crowded Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum on Saturday night.

Serrano arrived at the facility and, in his dressing room, asked for a commission evaluation after experiencing eye problems.

Upon being evaluated by Fossus, the doctor informed President Miguel Laureano that the 126-pound emperor could not go out to box in front of 17,000 fans who had come to the Coliseum.

,We, as a commission, are here to ensure the safety of the boxers. The doctor checked him. There are some medical reasons that I can’t explain in detail. The doctor decided not to give the green signal– Laureano said from the side new day,

1 / 15 | Disappointment, frustration and several fights before Amanda Serrano’s surprise announcement. Puerto Rican champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez successfully defended his World Boxing Organization (WBO) light fly title. – Nahira Montcourt

“It makes us all sad.” We all were waiting for this event. It was beautiful to see how the Coliseum was filled. But when it comes to ensuring the safety of our boxers, we don’t want another Prichard (Cologne). We all regret what happened to Prichard and we do not want a similar situation in Puerto Rico,” he assured.

In 2015, Colon suffered a brain hemorrhage after being hit in the back of the head by Terrell Williams ’15, ending his boxing career.

At a press conference after the fight was cancelled, nakisa biderianThe Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) co-founder reported that Serrano made his pitch for the fight on Thursday night after the event’s final press conference at the T-Mobile District in San Juan.

Friday morning, Serrano went out for a run and a chemical in her hair got into her eye.

,That’s why he wore glasses during weighing. We were trying to determine what happened. On Friday afternoon he went to a doctor. She came to the arena to fight and when the commission examined her, within an hour of entering the ring she was not able to fight.Biederian said.

Jake Paul, who is also MVP’s promoter, said that Serrano wanted to fight despite chemical burns on his corneas and hands.

Laureano indicated that the Commission was not aware of Serrano’s eye condition until he arrived at the “Colício” on Saturday night.

,She was destroyed because she wanted to fight. But, health comes first. I can’t go in front of the doctor. He verified it and took a decision. the doctor has the last wordLaureano said.

“The heart he has is brave.” He had come to fight in front of his people. That is why he had gone out to deliver the message. This event was organized for him. What he did was brave, I apologize. Given the picture he presented, we will not put his life in danger,” Laureano stressed.

MVP stated that he would refund 100 percent to fans who attended the card. He did not tell how this process would be completed. Biederian reported that box office sales reached $1.5 million, a record for the Coliseum for a boxing card.

Serrano was going to fight the 50th fight of his career. He arrived with a record of 46-2-1 and 30 knockouts.