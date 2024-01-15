“Health comes first”: Puerto Rico Boxing Commission explains why it canceled Amanda Serrano’s fight

Medical Director of the Puerto Rico Boxing Commission, jose fossusdecided to cancel the fight of Puerto Rican world champion Amanda Serrano against German Nina Meinke at the crowded Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum on Saturday night.

Serrano arrived at the facility and, in his dressing room, asked for a commission evaluation after experiencing eye problems.

Upon being evaluated by Fossus, the doctor informed President Miguel Laureano that the 126-pound emperor could not go out to box in front of 17,000 fans who had come to the Coliseum.

,We, as a commission, are here to ensure the safety of the boxers. The doctor checked him. There are some medical reasons that I can’t explain in detail. The doctor decided not to give the green signal– Laureano said from the side new day,

“It makes us all sad.” We all were waiting for this event. It was beautiful to see how the Coliseum was filled. But when it comes to ensuring the safety of our boxers, we don’t want another Prichard (Cologne). We all regret what happened to Prichard and we do not want a similar situation in Puerto Rico,” he assured.

