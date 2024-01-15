Health system: the end is near

magazine Change He recalled last week that President Petro had said some time ago: “If I wanted to finish the EPS, I would not have presented the project. I let what’s happening happen and shu-shu-shu, it’s a domino ( …). This is nothing but waiting.”

Shu-shu-shu it’s here: the dominoes are falling.

The Office of the Comptroller General and reputed sector consulting firms reveal that the health system has already entered its final stages and is definitely close to collapse. Specifically, Sectoral predicts that the end will follow three stages:

January-July 2024: Usage and lack of EPS technical reserves. , The Comptroller’s Office states that the situation is dramatic, as EPS is in debt to suppliers, IPS and has a $25 billion reserve deficit. Only two large EPS, Sura and Salud Total, do not have reserve impairments. Accumulated debt, which is not recognized by the government and amounts to $10 billion, adding to this year’s $3 billion financing, has led to this situation. This problem will get worse as the months go by and will become a barrier to entry into the next phase. August–December 2024: Strengthening of state monopoly in the hands of Address and Nueva EPS , This will result in the intervention and liquidation of most of the EPS, as a result of the financial drought caused by the government. But the public monopoly, which, according to the authorities’ strategy, will concentrate the majority of the country’s patients, is economically and administratively weak. The Comptroller’s Office says the new EPS also seriously fails to comply with the $5.5 trillion technical reserve and the EPS is owed $900,000 million. On the other hand, the new administration of this entity is characterized by its lack of technical capacity and has terrible experiences in health management. At the end of this phase, the main objective of government reform will be achieved, i.e. eliminating In fact The EPS nationalizes health and manages more than $90 billion per year outside public procurement rules. 2025-2026: System collapse , As a result of the increasing liabilities with IPS (90% of the 12,000 IPS are private) and the government’s apparent preference for public institutions, patient care will decline and the system, as we know it today, will collapse.

Given the declared death of EPS, it is clear that what Congress does with the reform project entering its third debate in the Senate will have little or nothing to do with the future of health in Colombia. If, momentarily, the law is approved, it will fall down because of unconstitutionality. But, above all, when the debates are over and the legal examinations are over, the present system will cease to exist and a public monopoly will come into force. Colombians will once again have to suffer the same consequences of the regime as they did with social security and public hospitals.

Shu-shu-shu will cost the well-being and lives of millions of Colombians, who receive fairly good care today compared to internationally, who will face a shortage of appointments, procedures, medicines and care. At the hands of an underfunded system. And managed with political norms.