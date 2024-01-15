Healthy diet tips that will help you stay on the path to health and fitness

Discover a diverse selection of 19 of the most excellent recipes, suitable to prepare any day of the week. These culinary proposals provide you with simple and healthy dishes that will make your meals a delicious and nutritious experience.

Vegetable Ratatouille with Poached Eggs, a healthy and complete recipe

This recipe is ideal for a tasty, healthy and sustainable lunch or dinner for everyone, and is specially designed for good reproductive health. In this we get a full serving of seasonal vegetables along with eggs, a key ingredient for fertility.

Alicia Foundation

Monkfish is a “l’al creme” seafood stew that’s perfect for weeknights

This traditional stew from Catalan cuisine is a delicious and simple way to eat fish. Monkfish is low in calories and very rich in protein and vitamin B, making it a food perfectly compatible with a healthy diet. Prepare it according to Ana Casanova’s recipe and find new ways to add it to your weekly menu.

anna casanova

Prepare this express ice cream with ripe fruits and no added sugar

Antioxidants and vitamin C present in many fruits are very beneficial for reproductive health. In addition to presenting these nutrients, the ice cream that we propose this week is prepared in less time, is versatile and allows you to use fruits that you have at home that are overripe (or spoiled). are going to happen), and thus reduce food wastage. , And to top it all, it has no added sugars.

Alice Foundation

The simplest recipe for roasted peppers stuffed with rice, vegetables and chicken

This recipe for chili stuffed with rice is rich in fiber, vitamins such as B9 (folic acid), B12 or C as well as minerals such as zinc or selenium, which are all essential nutrients before and during pregnancy.

Alicia Foundation

The simplest and healthiest beetroot puree recipe with orange

Food can be a great ally in improving our health or helping us with specific problems of the body. This recipe from Fundación Alicia uses beetroot as a base, a tuber rich in fiber and vitamins such as B9, which is highly recommended if there are fertility problems. Consuming this vegetable before and during pregnancy is very beneficial. This preparation also includes orange, which provides vitamin C.

Alice Foundation

Asparagus and Broccoli Skewers, a healthy recipe that helps prevent osteoporosis

Eating healthy can sometimes be a challenge, but maintaining a good diet can undoubtedly help prevent diseases if we know the right ingredients.

Alicia Foundation

Six dishes with foods that cannot be missing from a healthy and sustainable diet

Studies constantly remind us: The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest diets in the world. But to be careful with the environment, it is worth paying attention not only to the foods that make up it, but also to the quantity we consume in our weekly menu.

Eat

Vegetable Fideua, a healthy and delicious recipe that is perfect for sharing

In summer it is advisable to avoid foods that are too heavy, as high temperatures can make these dishes taste worse than usual. Fortunately, there are ways to lighten up the heaviest of summer dishes: for example, you can prepare a fidua by giving more prominence to vegetables and choosing whole wheat noodles, as in this recipe. It’s delicious, healthy and ideal for sharing.

anna casanova

White beans with cockles, a healthy and delicious recipe

A recipe combining beans (rich in protein and dietary fiber) with cockles (a seafood rich in iron and protein). Plus, parsley gives the dish a refreshing touch for summer.

Alicia Foundation

Spinach, salmon and poppy seeds salad, a healthy and exquisite recipe

Spinach can also be eaten raw. In fact, the most tender sprouts should always be eaten raw, in green smoothies or in recipes like this, because this way they retain their flavor better and also their lutein, a common pigment in many green leafy vegetables. , is very beneficial. Generally for heart and health, which is destroyed by cooking.

clara casanovas

Couscous recipe with broccoli and pine nuts that you should not forget to try

Broccoli has been considered a highly prized food since the times of the Roman Empire, but for it to become one of the pillars of any healthy diet it had to wait several centuries before its beneficial properties were proven: a quantity of 200 grams provides Four times the amount of vitamin C the body needs and its sulfur compounds may help prevent some types of cancer.

SOM_Gastro

Five tips to help you feel better

There are many gatherings and get-togethers with family and friends during the Christmas season that may leave you feeling bloated and a constant feeling of fullness. However, these weeks of excess will not affect your physical fitness or your diet, because according to the latest studies, Spaniards only gain half a kilo at Christmas. Food must be taken care of daily and to enjoy it more peacefully during the month of December and January, it is best that you choose healthy recipes with a high presence of amino acids and proteins.

contract

Fennel and orange salad, a healthy recipe to say goodbye to summer

Salad is one recipe that never fails. This proposal of oranges and fennel has little or nothing to do with the traditional salad and tomato recipe, and it is a very successful combination. The orange gives it freshness and the fennel gives it a crisp texture and fennel flavour.

SOM_Gastro

Healthy Turbot Recipe with Herbs and Tomato Papillote

Turbot is considered one of the most venerable fish due to its solid and tasty meat, so it is not surprising that the Greeks already considered it a delicacy of the gods. The difference between wild turbot and that which is not wild is noticeable in price, but also – and much more so – in taste, especially if it is cooked in papillote, a technique that preserves the juiciness of the ingredients. And hence its taste and aroma is maximum.

SOM_Gastro

Fish Tacos, a healthy recipe for the whole family

This month we propose a fun and different recipe with fish. Ideal to make at home and suitable for the whole family. It is especially interesting to encourage fish consumption among young children. I’m sure you’ll love it!

Alicia Foundation

Cod Dumplings, Definitive Recipe

Cod is one of the healthiest and most versatile fish. Its meaty texture and flavor works well both raw and cooked, fresh or salted, and one of the tastiest ways to eat it is in the form of fritters.

Ania Monreal

Gypsy Chef’s ‘Tuned’ Corn on the Cob

Transform an American classic into a healthy, delicious, and vegan recipe. That’s the challenge our Gypsy Chef set himself this week, and boy did he achieve it! The first step to mimic the taste of buttered and roasted ears of corn is to roast them over a flame until they begin to darken slightly, he says. Then, with half the work already done, what’s left is what gypsy chefs call “tuning.”

Eat

How to make vegetable drink yourself

Vegetable drinks are in fashion. Soy, oats, rice, almonds and even walnuts. They work well with coffee, tea and smoothies as a milk alternative, in baking and in making a variety of dishes from cream to béchamel. Many people consume them thinking that they are healthier than cow’s milk, but on many occasions they do not stop to look at the nutritional composition of many of these beverages.

Laura Conde

How to make ceviche if you like salt but it’s forbidden

The ban is over. If you love salt, but because of a medical prescription you can no longer take it, we have the perfect alternative: lemon. For example, by marinating sea bass in this citrus to prepare a good ceviche, we will enhance its flavor without resorting to sodium chloride.

Alicia Foundation