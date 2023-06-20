Healthy eating from the next school year also in secondary education (Antwerp)

In the 2023-2024 school year, the City of Antwerp will support the provision of healthy food in secondary education. Five pilot projects will start. “We are doing this at the request of secondary schools,” says Jinnih Beals (Voorit), Alderman for Education.

In Antwerp’s nursery and primary education, 97 schools are Testy schools. Over 22,000 students receive healthy meals. The school can count on financial support from the City of Antwerp. The allowance provides an average of one euro per child per day. A healthy diet has positive effects on children’s well-being and learning performance in the short and long term. Offerings range from nutritious breakfasts to soups with healthy snacks and sandwiches.

The need for healthy school meals for students is also felt in secondary education. That’s why the city decides to test a proposal in five schools that will try different concepts.

Beals says, “At the request of the schools themselves, we are going to work with a pilot project to test which offer and which formula works for them and their students.” “The eating habits and expectations of youth are different from those of children, and the organization of primary and secondary education is also not the same.”

The evaluation will be done by surveying school teams, parents and students, in conjunction with a financial follow-up.

Primary schools that have not yet joined and want to become testy schools can register from August 15 to September 30.

