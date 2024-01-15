Healthy eating slows down the “aging clock,” helping protect the brain from dementia.

FRIDAY, March 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Scientists have long observed that people who eat healthy diets have healthier brains as they age, including a lower chance of dementia.

Now, researchers think they know why: Diets like the heart-healthy Mediterranean or DASH diet slow biological aging, helping protect the brain.

“Our findings suggest that slowing the pace of aging mediates the relationship between a healthy diet and reduced risk of dementia,” said Aline Thomas, first author of the study. He is a postdoctoral researcher at the Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer’s Disease and the Aging Brain at Columbia University in New York City.

The findings were published in a recent issue of the journal Annals of Neurology.

In the study, Thomas and colleagues examined decades of data from the Framingham Heart Study, which began in 1971.

The researchers focused on more than 1,600 people in the second wave of the study, in which people were re-examined every four to seven years with data about (among other things) their diet and neurocognitive test results.

A total of 160 participants developed dementia.

“Much of the focus on nutrition in dementia research has focused on how specific nutrients affect the brain,” said study senior author Daniel Belsky, an associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia’s School of Public Health and the Columbia Aging Center. “

“We tested the hypothesis that a healthy diet protects against dementia by slowing the body’s overall rate of biological aging,” Belsky explained in a Columbia news release.

The researchers were able to track cellular aging in the participants using an “epigenetic clock” called DunedinPace. It was developed by Belsky and other researchers while at Duke University.

According to Belsky, DunedinPase is “like a speedometer for the biological processes of aging,” tracking them as they work in the body over time.

The study found that people who followed the Mediterranean Intervention to Delay Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diet most closely had a slower rate of aging, as measured by DunedinPace, as well as less chance of dementia and premature death. was also less.

Overall, they estimated that about 27 percent of the association between a healthy diet and lower risk of dementia was likely due to slower aging.

The MIND diet combines elements of the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet, long recommended by nutritionists and other health experts. It is based on many whole grains, vegetables, nuts, beans, green leafy vegetables, fish and low-fat meat. Avoid red meat, sugary foods and foods high in saturated and trans fats.

Despite the findings, Thomas said there is still much to learn about the connection between healthy living and brain health.

“Part of the relationship between diet and dementia remains unclear, so we believe continued investigation of brain-specific mechanisms in well-designed mediation studies is warranted,” they said.

