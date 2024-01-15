Hear the tough comments the Sharks faced over visa issue (+Video)

Meridiano TV was exclusively with the high command of Tiburones de la Guerra and they talked about many topics, one of them was the Caribbean Series that was held in Miami and of which they managed to become champions as representatives of Venezuela. .

“The event was organized this way, obviously we qualified here in Venezuela, but it was somewhat sad because there were many players who were on the roster and they couldn’t just because they didn’t have visas and it was something Seems extremely disorganized to me because they assured you that if it had been anywhere else the entire Sharks team would have been there and more than that they deserved it.Those were powerful words from Alberto Barroso.

On the other hand, players from other teams of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, who stepped up to represent Venezuela in the championship played at Londeport Park in Sun City, were thanked very warmly.

“Nobody was counting on Tiburones, but things did not go as expected, but for us it went according to plan, we reached the final, we won and many players did not have visas, it created many complications but He gave a pass in front of other players from other teams committed to baseball, Wilfredo Tovar, Hernán Pérez, Alexi Amatista and that’s how we faced problems.Roberto Mirabal argued.

It should be noted that despite all the problems with visas, the Tiburones gave a worthy representation that ultimately won the crown, which Venezuela had not achieved for 15 years.