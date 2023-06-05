Heart or wallet: These are Lionel Messi’s options now he leaves PSG. foreign football

It has now been said in so many words. Lionel Messi left PSG. But where is its future? Will the 36-year-old Argentine soon follow his heart or his wallet? Four of these are currently in line. take your pick Leo. He will tie the knot next week.

A Solid Comeback? Two years after Messi’s tearful departure from Camp Nou, the door is open for a spectacular comeback. The Catalans are seeing what is possible to get their star back. “I told the president (Joan Laporta, ed.) that it makes sense to bring Messi back,” Xavi said in a recent interview with ‘Sport’. “There’s no doubt that it fits perfectly into our system and our idea. I have a tactical plan with Leo in mind. I talk to him, yes. But it’s up to him to decide.”

However, Messi’s return to Barcelona would be an achievement. In 2021, Messi was to accompany the same Laporta to his exit due to the financial problems plaguing the club. On the contrary, they have not gone even today. La Liga and its financial regulations hang over the club like the sword of Damocles. Barca still have a lot to save, reportedly at least €200 million as well. Some players from the current squad are not even registered for next season, something that was feared to happen last summer with the acquisitions of Jules Kunde and Robert Lewandowski. That is why the Catalans are extremely careful with their top targets for the summer Mercato, which includes Messi, Inigo Martinez (Bilbao) and Ilkay Gundogan (Man City).

Messi had tears in his eyes two years ago when he left Barcelona. © EPA



If Barcelona wants to tie down Messi, it will have to move heaven and earth anyway. Compared to his previous deals with Barca and PSG, the Argentine himself will have to give up a lot and heal the wounds of two years ago. To (partially) address those two issues, Barcelona is already toying with a larger Messi museum, the proceeds of which will also go to Argentina.

Where Barcelona has deep wells to fill, Saudi Arabia has trees that grow to the sky. After Al-Nassar convinced Cristiano Ronaldo to come and play football in the Middle East, Al-Hilal doesn’t want to be left behind and bring their superstar. The club, coached by former Argentina international Ramon Diaz, have also made Messi a monster offer of 400 million euros a year. Multiple of the annual salary that was on their pay slip during their entire career. Jorge Messi’s father strongly denied that the Argentine would desert. But according to Marca, Al-Hilal currently has the best credentials.

Lionel Messi with his family in Saudi Arabia earlier this week. © Reuters



An option for the Saudi Pro League would not be so strange. Since last year, Messi has been a tourist ambassador for Saudi Arabia in return for a good amount of petrodollars, looking to put itself on the (football) map. Messi’s business trip to the Middle East sparked outrage at PSG, raising Saudi hopes for his arrival. The country is desperate to win the 2030 World Cup and believes that if Ronaldo and Messi play in the domestic league, their candidature will be further strengthened.

Special guest in early May at PSG’s training centre, Camp des Loges. None other than David Beckham visited his former club and posed for a picture with Marco Verratti and Lionel Messi. Seemingly innocent, however the snap has reignited rumors of a transfer from Messi to Beckham’s club Inter Miami.

David Beckham pictured with Messi and Verratti at PSG training last week. © Photo News



Interest in Messi is nothing new. Messi’s arrival has been everyone’s dream in Miami since Beckham founded the club in 2018. In January 2018, shortly after its formation, Messi sent a video message to Beckham. “Who knows, maybe you’ll call me in a few years,” the Argentinian winked. To add in 2020: “One day I would like to play in the US. It’s always been one of my dreams. Messi likes to vacation with his family in Miami and also has real estate there. In the spring of 2021, he bought a six million euro loft, following a five million euro apartment in 2019.

At Inter Miami they are already positioning themselves well enough to effectively bring Messi to the United States. For example, coach Phil Neville said at the start of the season: “I will not deny that we are interested in Lionel Messi.” Also co-owner Georg Maas “hopes to see Messi in an Inter Miami shirt.”

If Messi does make the tackle, then – just like with the transfer to Saudi Arabia – he will have to give up his hopes of a last-ditch move to the top. Inter Miami is in last place in the Eastern Conference after fifteen match days.

The view from Messi’s loft in Miami. © Photo News



An even more romantic option than FC Barcelona, ​​if possible. Messi has never hidden the fact that he wants to move full-time to Newell’s Old Boys from his hometown of Rosario. Messi played there from the age of eight until the age of thirteen before moving to Barcelona. “It’s something I have to do someday,” Messi said in 2018.

Good friend Sergio Aguero fueled Argentina’s hopes in an interview a few months ago. “Leo is seriously considering playing for Newells again, but it’s hard to talk about because then a bigger rumor will get in the way. Let’s wait and see what happens and don’t bias the facts.

A giant mural of Messi in Rosario. ©AFP



The chances that Messi, despite a world title and god status, will actually return to Argentina seem rather small. In early March, a supermarket in Rosario, run by wife Antonella’s family, was attacked. Result: fourteen bullets and a threatening letter to Messi himself. Messi, we are waiting for you. Javakin (mayor of Rosario, ed.) is a dealer and will not protect you,” it said.

In Newell’s Old Boys, they feel the effects of those events. “There is no doubt that this is driving Leo and our club apart,” said trainer Gabriel Heinz. A final reunion doesn’t seem immediate.

Or has patriotism taken over?

Marks of bullets at Macy’s in-laws supermarket. ©AFP



Messi at the world title ceremony in Buenos Aires. ©AFP

