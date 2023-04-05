HearUsNiantic of Pokémon Go is a trending topic due to the changes in the raids

The Pokémon Go community has come together to protest the impending changes to remote raids that caused HearUsNiantic to be a trending topic on Twitter.

Niantic potentially announced one of its most controversial updates on March 30, informing players that Remote Raid Passes would now have a daily cap along with a price increase, causing them to cost nearly double their original price.

The raid changes wouldn’t go into effect until April 6, but players didn’t wait long to show their opposition. A boycott was planned almost immediately, and the coaches started a petition that now has nearly 60,000 signatures.

But Niantic has remained silent on the community’s response for the past five days. Now, a group of prominent members of the Pokémon Go community began protesting on Twitter, resulting in their cause making it to the site’s trending tab.

Why is Pokémon Go’s #HearUsNiantic trending?

The hashtag, #HearUsNiantichas been used by many trainers in recent days, but it would not be until April 4th that it would start to gain traction. Poke Miners posted a tweet containing a statement from the Pokémon Go community. That statement has been shared by thousands of people.

The community wants to make it clear that they love Pokémon Go, but through the HearUsNiantic hashtag they point out the changes that have hurt fans so much. “We want Pokémon GO to be successful and we want to be able to play this game (the game we love) for years to come.”

For all trainers

The statement goes on to list those who would be adversely affected when the April 6 Remote Raids update is enacted.

Rural players lacking adequate support from the local community

Coaches with disabilities who are physically unable to go out and play

Trainers who have severe social anxiety who mentally struggle to get out and participate in in-person raids

Coaches who work night shifts and are unable to participate during the day

Single parent coaches caring for children, a home and a career with minimal free time

It goes on to list ways Niantic could encourage players to participate in in-person raids and events without taking away from players who are physically unable to do so. These include guaranteed candy in raids, increased chances of having lucky friends during first-time in-person raid interaction, and premium rewards.

“Each form of trainer has the EQUAL and ALL right to play and enjoy Pokémon GO,” writes the Pokémon Go community. “These communities are unique and special. And we know from the bottom of our hearts that there is equal space for both types of communities to flourish simultaneously.”

The ball is in Niantic’s court. Will they listen to the community?