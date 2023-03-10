Hecarim will have a new splash art in League of Legends

That Riot Games wants to update all its champions ancient is a reality. On more than one occasion, the developers have confirmed that they want to leave behind what the old League of Legends meant and bring everything to the present day. The map, the runes and the characters themselves They are the main changes that Riot Games wants to carry out. And the next champion they will try to adjust is Hecarim.

While in-game the champion still feels good, or at least better than others like AsheThe truth is that his splash art it’s already outdated. This is something that becomes clear especially if we take a look at what we find in other titles such as Legends of Runeterra. In view of this, the developers of Riot Games have considered it appropriate to carry out a visual update to splash art of the champion.

Oh boy new Hecarim splash pic.twitter.com/xsOBffMqhr —Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) March 7, 2023

This would be the new splash art of Hecarim

As revealed to us spideraxeThis would be the new image that League of Legends would use to introduce us to the champion. What we can see is that this new Hecarim looks spectacular. However, many people do not understand the reason for this update to his base skin. Some allude to Kassadin’s made some sense due to the evolution of the Void. For this very reason, there are people who think that perhaps we will see something of lore new in relation to all these characters that roam the Shadow Islands.

Considering this new image we can discover that Hecarim would recover the essence that he had with his old splash art. This is something that many players, especially OTP Hecarim, have been asking for a while back. It finally seems that Riot Games has heard this feedbackso we could have this new image of Hecarim very soon in the MOBA.

