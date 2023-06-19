Heemskerkse Willem fulfills boyhood dream with successful goat farm in Amsterdam Boas

Budget

Keeping dairy cows proved a financial challenge. “It was impossible. You need so much capital for it. Goat farming was a new branch of the sport at that time which was much more affordable. We tried it at Heemskerk for the first time, but it didn’t work out that way.”

Korin then drew up a plan and sent it to the larger municipalities of North Holland with a proposal to start a commercial goat farm. Then we were able to visit five places including Haarlem, Alkmaar and even this place in Amsterdam. And that’s how it started.”

The Farm was built with a limited budget, but big dreams. “Our stables are a combination of all the other old buildings, a large part of which is from the Bussum barn. We didn’t have much money. The stables, the restaurant and the shop are all made out of old buildings. We lived in a container ourselves. That’s where Tom And Iris was also born.