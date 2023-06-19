Heemskerkse Willem fulfills boyhood dream with successful goat farm in Amsterdam Boas

As a boy, Willem Dam of Heemskerk dreamed of becoming a farmer. Together with his wife, Corinne, he started a goat farm in Amsterdam Boas years later. While others balked at the wild plan, the couple persevered. And with success. Now it’s time to pass the baton.
The goat farm Riddammerhove is now known far and wide. A concept that combines catering, education, kids’ parties and even goat yoga. Every year the farm attracts a large and diverse audience. Deep down, the wise Willem always knew it would work. “I believed in it, otherwise you shouldn’t have started it.”
They can now be nearly retired and a succession has been arranged, as their children Tom and Iris look forward to taking over the company.
boy’s dream
From an early age it was clear that Willem wanted to be a farmer. “I still remember I was allowed to choose a present at school on Sinterklaas evening. There were beautiful presents, but I chose a bag with silly farm animals,” he laughs.
And he pursued that dream despite his father’s skepticism. “My father wasn’t very convinced, but they came from flower bulbs. It was really bad for farmers at that time. Initially I wanted to go to agriculture and horticulture school, but he didn’t like it.” Go to LTS’, he used to say. So I did, but later I went to the School of Agriculture and Horticulture. I had a kind of inner urge to prove that I wanted to be a farmer. ,
“I had a kind of inner desire to prove that I wanted to be a farmer”
Budget
Keeping dairy cows proved a financial challenge. “It was impossible. You need so much capital for it. Goat farming was a new branch of the sport at that time which was much more affordable. We tried it at Heemskerk for the first time, but it didn’t work out that way.”
Korin then drew up a plan and sent it to the larger municipalities of North Holland with a proposal to start a commercial goat farm. Then we were able to visit five places including Haarlem, Alkmaar and even this place in Amsterdam. And that’s how it started.”
The Farm was built with a limited budget, but big dreams. “Our stables are a combination of all the other old buildings, a large part of which is from the Bussum barn. We didn’t have much money. The stables, the restaurant and the shop are all made out of old buildings. We lived in a container ourselves. That’s where Tom And Iris was also born.
wish you success
Six years later, the farm’s confidence in the bank grew. “Then they wanted to invest. We initially built a cheese cellar and built a house on it. In the beginning we only sold milk and cheese, but so many visitors came and didn’t buy anything.
After that we started making ice cream and serving coffee, and thus our catering section grew. We now offer a range of dairy products including cheese, paneer, curd and buttermilk. And we sell meat too. We really sell everything from goat.”
Due to which sometimes there was some confusion. “People thought it was a children’s farm here, and then all of a sudden they saw that bloody meat, while they had just fed a lamb. We got a lot of flak for it. But it’s not a children’s farm, it’s a farm ” Older goats are processed into our sausage rolls and that’s how we make sure we sell everything actually produced here.”
sustainability
Nothing is wasted. Even animal dung is collected and used as manure for the land. In addition, Willem & Tom have won a sustainability award for their innovative Moving Fence. “If you put a group of goats in a pasture, they go through the first ten times and they don’t want to eat the grass anymore because it’s been trampled.”
“Our fence moves a little at a time so they can graze quietly. With this method we cut half the hay we need and can be sure the grass stays clean. Deworming is not allowed in organic farming.”
acquisition
It was not always clear where Tom and Iris would take over the farm. “I studied road construction. Tractors and machines always fascinated me, but at a certain point I got a little bored with them,” says Tom. “As a teenager you take everything apart from home, and only later do you find out what you really have. So seven years ago I made the full move.”
Heemskerk
Willem and Corina want to get things in order before Tom and Iris completely take over the company. “We are still discussing a new contract with the municipality. It is more or less ready, but some final touches still need to be done.”
For Corinne and Willem, this means a return stay in Heemskerk. “We’ve always had a relationship with Heemskerk. And yes, the Heemskerk Fair is definitely the most important day of the year.”