Heinz teams up with Fortnite to raise awareness about soil degradation

With the aim of highlighting the importance of soil health, Heinz is committed to video games to educate future generations

Heinz, brand of table sauces makes an appeal to society and joins the gaming world in a proposal for Fortnite fans they want take care of the soil so that tomatoes and cultivated foods do not suffer a game over.

Soil plays an essential role in the food system. In fact, it is estimated that 95% of the food we eat is produced directly or indirectly in the soil. But according to environmental experts, our soils are at risk and could disappear in just one generation if we don’t act in time.

Every little gesture counts and we can all play a crucial role in protecting our soil. It is a battle worth fighting and with that objective this alliance was born.

Heinz and Druid Gaming, experts in E-Sportsthey have created a unique island where fans of the game will have to take care of their tomato crops implementing some of the sustainable and regenerative practices that Heinz applies in the real world to grow its tomatoes and thus guarantee the quality of its iconic Ketchup.

The island will be named after Heinz SOS Tomato Islandwith which the company makes a clear appeal: Save Our Soils (SOS)or what is the same, “let’s save our soils”.

Starting today, players will be able to experience the journey of growing Heinz tomatoes: they will start in greenhouses with small tomato plants to later transplant them in the fields, where they will grow and obtain ripe tomatoes. But it won’t be easy: Fortnite’s usual safe buffer zone will shrink 33% faster than usual, thus representing the rate at which ground health is declining in real life.

“When it comes to Heinz, it all starts with our delicious tomatoes, and for that it is important to ensure the health of our soils.. With this initiative, we want to make visible For our part, we are building better soils that will not only allow us to continue obtaining quality tomatoes to prepare our Ketchup, but also promote practices that also improve the health of the environment by reducing, for example, emissions of carbon.”, explained Cristina Kenz, Director of Growth and Sustainability at Heinz.

In addition to trying to raise awareness and make visible the importance of keeping our soils healthy, the campaign will have a positive impact in the real world: Heinz will contribute 30 million dollars per hectare of tomato cultivation, which is equivalent to 13.5 million m2 of land (equivalent to more than 1,600 soccer fields).

For this game, Heinz makes available additional funds of 100,000 dollars and 30 dollars will be contributed per hectare of tomato cultivationwhich is equivalent to a total of 13.5 million square meters of land that will benefit as a result of the initiative.

Players will be able to access Heinz Tomatoes SOS Island

Starting today, players will be able to access the Heinz Tomatoes SOS Island entering the code ‘1877-1435-6432’ in the island code page at the “Discover” screen in Fortnite.

Heinz has spent decades demonstrating its faithful commitment to the environment with the firm goal of making all its ketchup 100% sustainable by 2025.

In the last year, the company joined pulpex in the development of sustainable packaging and, within the framework of its campaign “Ketchup, but tomato first”allied with ASAJA (Agrarian Association of Young Farmers) to train and transmit knowledge and experience in sustainable cultivation to the new generations through the “Heinz Sustainable Scholarships”.

Heinz was created by Henry John Heinz who did not know that 150 years later it would be one of the largest food brands in the world, selling more than 5,700 products in 200 countries.