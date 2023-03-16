Heinz warns about the degradation of agricultural land with a game in Fortnite

Heinz has turned to the world of video games to draw attention to the agricultural soil degradation and the progressive reduction of its surface on the planet.

The brand has launched an initiative which it has called “SOS Tomatoes” which is specified into create an island in Fortnite accessible through the game’s Discover screen in which players can attempt to turn the tide of deterioration and shrinking of farmland in combat with a threat that has been dubbed “The Storm” (“Storm”). The campaign has been created by the agency Gut Sao Paulo.

The game shows the growing process of the tomatoes with which the brand makes its famous ketchup

“Players”, says the brand in a statement, “They will be able to experience the Heinz tomato cultivation process in the game, which begins with the greenhouses that house the plants in their first phase of growth, which are later moved. The orchards in which they grow into mature plants and produce their fruit.”

The island, adds the brand, also shows some of the practices and initiatives carried out by Heinz in favor of sustainability and the regeneration of agricultural land. In this sense, Heinz has an economic aid program for California farmers who grow the tomatoes with which Heinz makes his famous ketchup.

On the occasion of the launch of the game, the company has allocated to the program an additional fund of $100,000 With which, according to a statement, it will help protect and regenerate an area of ​​agricultural land equivalent to 1,600 soccer fields.

Christina KenzDirector of Growth and Sustainability at Heinz, has stated in relation to the campaign: “We want to connect with audiences in new and meaningful ways, and this is where our obsession with the consumer, really getting to know them and connecting with popular culture, comes into play. By leveraging the capabilities of Fortnite, we deliver a serious message in a fun and authentic way.”

The campaign will be disseminated internationally starting today, March 16, and will use paid media, public relations actions and brand channels. To increase the notoriety of the action, Heinz has hired the services of well-known streamers and tiktokers.