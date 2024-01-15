Help for self-esteem or anti-aging social pressure?

Nora Ephron was 65 when she published her book of essays, “I Don’t Like My Neck.” This includes film writers and screenwriters like when harry met sally one of two you have an email She reflected on aging and lamented about her neck in these words: “According to my dermatologist, the neck starts cracking at age 43, and that’s it. You can wear makeup, apply dark circle concealer and dye your hair; You can inject Botox and hyaluronic acid into wrinkles, but there’s no way to fix a sagging neck without surgery. Your neck gives you away irreparably. The face is a lie and the neck is the truth.”

The filmmaker was acutely aware of those “annoying little red spots that appear on the torso for no reason at a certain age” and she hated buying clothes 90% of the time because of the neck wrinkles she felt. Could have bought. He recognized that, at a certain age, maintenance was simply one patch after another; “A pathetic attempt to turn back the clock.” But that didn’t mean she stopped devoting herself to it: Efron maintained her hair color thanks to dyes, she injected Restylane into her chin to fill in “thinning areas” and a wrinkle on her forehead. When it happened, he gave botox twice.





read this also

mayte rius

The generalization of aesthetic medicine among the population is unquestionable

jaime tuftet Vice President of the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME)





Like the American, more and more patients are undergoing non-surgical aesthetic procedures to win the race against time. They inject Botox to smooth out expression lines, inject hyaluronic acid to reduce bags and dark circles, and undergo laser treatments or peels. “The generalization of aesthetic medicine among the population is undeniable. “It has gone from almost being a luxury service to being part of everyday conversation,” explains Dr. Jaime Tufte, founder of the Tufte Clinic and vice president of the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME).

In recent times the acceptance of aesthetic medicine has increased so much that 80% of the population of Spain would like to undergo some treatment, and the number of patients seeking it is expected to increase by 8% between 2022 and 2024. Advances in medical technology and the influence of social media have played a significant role in democratizing touch-ups. And it has marked the beginning of a new era in aesthetics: that of accessible beauty.



A treatment at the Tufte Clinic. On Loan – La Vanguardia

Look good, but not at any cost

Avoiding aging has a cost and almost half of the people in Spain are willing to pay it. According to the new report Perception and Use of Aesthetic Medicine in Spain 2023, recently presented by SEME, 46.6% of the Spanish population has undergone aesthetic medical treatment in 2023. Of these, 35% have undergone treatment above 55 years of age. This is the case of Loli Gonzalez. Since the 57-year-old administrator entered the world of aesthetic medicine a few years ago, she has undergone several treatments: facial and body tightening threads, Botox and hyaluronic acid in the eye area. “It’s a matter of taking care of yourself, and if investing in yourself makes you feel better, then I think it’s a good price,” she says.

Lolly is a patient at the Chiroderma Clinic, which over time has expanded to offer other treatments within hair and aesthetic medicine. Dr. Julio Fontanella explains that the expansion of services is due, in part, to greater demand from the population. “They want to live longer and better. We have higher longevity rates with a higher life expectancy, and if we can get there in the best way possible, without wrinkles or a sad, droopy face, then why not,” reflects the expert in aesthetics and pediatrics.

It is important that people are sure about where and with whom they are going to get treatment.

Julio Fontanellaspecialist in aesthetic medicine





However, Dr. Fontanella warns about a crusade that experts face every day: infiltration. “We are talking about medicine. Esthetics is another branch of it and, for example, it should be practiced by trained and qualified doctors, in a safe environment, and not in a hair salon. It is important that people are sure about where and with whom they are going to get treatment,” he explains. SEME also notes in its latest study: 28% of the interventions carried out in 2023 took place in hair salons or similar establishments, and 8% in homes.

Nevertheless, the proliferation of materials on aesthetic treatments, the naturalness with which they are talked about both in close circles and in Hollywood, and the affordable and less invasive devices helped foster a greater culture of aesthetic medicine among patients. Is. But to what extent?



The result of aesthetic touch on a mature woman. On the left is the part before the intervention, and on the right is the part after the intervention. Sinica Tufet – on loan

ageism in beauty

The age group that most resorts to beauty therapy is between 40 and 50 years. Regarding gender, about 70% are women. The motivations are many: feeling comfortable with your physical appearance, looking better or increasing self-esteem. In terms of generation silverAesthetic therapy is a way to “get back to what you had years ago,” says Dr. Tufte. All this, through treatments that allow you to maintain or recover the quality of the skin and the volume lost in the lower third of the face. “When people tell you ‘how beautiful and how young’ it changes your perspective in a very positive way,” shares the doctor.

Dolors is 59 years old and dedicated to education. She has been getting cosmetic touch-ups for six years, encouraged by her daughter, who has also had some touch-ups done to her lips, and a friend who has injected Botox. “You see that your best phase has passed and the mirror shows an image in which you no longer recognize yourself,” he shares. Women talk about aesthetic therapy as a way to slow down the aging process with natural effects, without being invasive or undergoing surgery. “It’s not about them saying to me: ‘What have you done to yourself!’, but rather: ‘You have a nice face!'”

You find that your best self has passed and the mirror returns an image in which you no longer recognize yourself.

dolores





For Paloma Abad, journalist, editor and person in charge of the newsletter Pretty in, pretty outSome signs of aging are accepted, as long as everything is beautiful. “Tell me one celluloid star who hasn’t done anything. “Even the youngest influencers spend their lives in beauty consulting!” He reflects. “The stigma associated with aesthetic medicine and cosmetic surgery has been demolished, but not the stigma associated with beauty, youth and fertility. Sometimes, I think (women) come to counseling with an ulterior motive: not to become invisible in a society that remains extremely ageist,” she adds.

Faced with the eradication of prejudices associated with aesthetic medicine, an opposite opinion emerges, “those who believe that focusing excessively on cosmetic interventions can create a trap by reinforcing social pressure to conform to certain principles of beauty, ” Argues Dr. Barbara Castillo Abdul, professor and researcher at Rey Juan Carlos University. Therefore, he explains that it is essential to take into account individual motivations and preferences when evaluating the impact of cosmetic procedures on self-esteem.

Women come to counseling with an ulterior motive: not to become invisible in a society that remains highly ageist.

paloma abadJournalist and writer, responsible for the newspaper ‘Pretty In, Pretty Out’







Courteney Cox, in Los Angeles, in 2022. GTRES

Some people will consider aesthetic therapy as a way to pass the time; Others like traps. Journalist Paloma Abad thinks that double standards continue when it comes to evaluating people attending aesthetic medical consultations, especially women. “We all agree that they do, but the treatment should remain natural and almost invisible. As soon as the skin is smoother than normal or the volume is slightly higher, patients run the risk of experiencing a popular test not even from the Witches of Salem,” he says, and gives the example of the situation with cases of Hollywood stars. As Nicole Kidman, Courteney Cox or Madonna.

And he concluded: “Far from celebrating them for doing whatever they want with their bodies, they are penalized for being obsessed with youth. “If they have become obsessed with youth, it is worth asking what our responsibility as a society is in that obsession.”

read this also