Her Beckham Mohawk may be demoed, but P! NK (★★★★☆) shows off at Werchter Boutique that she’s not old

Throughout the day, the Werchter Boutique appeared more like a recreational domain than a celebration venue. As long as P! NK didn’t come up with fun, hits and humour. In front of the astonished eyes of 70,000 visitors, she painted in pink her status as the biggest rock star among pop stars.

elmo le van

The salon crowd that the Vercher boutique attracts—the summer bar types that FLARE considers the Bible—had plans other than initially showing interest in S10, Sela Sue or Ellie Goulding. If it were allowed, former Cheiro leaders sitting on picnic blankets would sooner be out clipping nails than showing enthusiasm during any ceremony. Ellie Goulding (★★☆☆☆) became a torture.

The new ‘By The End Of The Night’ may not have been an instant hit – it found melody amid The Weeknd’s chatter – but didn’t the British hit singer deserve more than a round of applause that was lukewarmer than the pints . lawn? ‘Am I talking too quietly?’ Ellie Goulding couldn’t keep her frustrations to herself after a while, it didn’t help.

Shaking hands, he asked the ‘Lights’ to join the roar, even though Goulding had no more driving force in boutiques than the average Jehovah’s Witness. The British hit singer repeatedly asked the audience to sing along during her set, which largely reflects self-knowledge: she herself isn’t the biggest singing talent. Outsourcing the tough work was a smart move on paper, but in practice contributed to the dragon of a set.



Ellie Goulding had little driving force in worker boutiques as the average Jehovah’s Witness. image koen kpenes

indifference



During the day one Republic (★★☆☆☆) A quarter of the crowd had set their sights on Biki Royal, yet American pop group frontman Ryan Tedder faced off against the public’s distaste.

OneRepublic appears to be a group, but Tedder has a CrossFit macho in its ranks that gives the impression that it revolves around him and the rest are just hand puppets. Tedder is the singer, although he talked more than actually sang during the Werchter boutique. ,Belgium is my home away from home, said this edition’s biggest gambler, after the inclusion of ‘Belgium’ in the lyrics of ‘Good Life’. If OneRepublic plays in San Marino one day, its mud will run through the streets there too.

Ryan Tedder’s enthusiasm was commendable on the one hand, and troubling on the other. He’s a brat, the kind of self-righteous jerk who once delivers a monologue that goes on until closing time, a man whose act is finished when it’s over. How long can you order the audience to sing along to your hit song? How true are your intentions if you wake up your audience constantly rehearsing compulsive lessons? How difficult is it to create a “10 minute karaoke moment” consisting of world hits (though performed by others) that you wrote yourself?

Yes, at times that approach worked well enough at Werchter Boutique, though Ryan Tedder got on our nerves more. “run!” he screamed during the song of the same name, and he was lucky there was only one stage open at The Boutique, or he might have unwittingly made a pilgrimage to The Barn. Less Blah Blah, More Boom Boom: This Will Be Good for a One Republic Concert.

‘I’m not worried’, ‘I’m sorry’ and ‘counting stars’ were landmarks during the set, which caused even over-50s to interrupt their sudoku, and only that on this Boomer Rock There was victory. However there was a definite division regarding Werchter. OneRepublic is the coriander of wafer-thin radio pop: some considered it a delicacy, others didn’t overdo it.



OneRepublic with figurehead Ryan Tedder at the front at Werchter Boutique 2023. image koen kpenes

Praise



‘You can call me irrelevant, unimportant’, at one point pissed off Alecia Beth Moore. Though his Beckham Mohawk is demode, proved P! nk (★★★★☆) Why she was specially asked to provide a delicious apotheosis to Werchter Boutique 2023.

P! Enke emerged from a pair of lip syncs just below the edge of the stage before falling down. A normal person would focus on keeping budding Biki inside, the American world star combining bungee jumps with singing and Nina Derval-worthy acrobatics. ‘I’m comin’, so you better get this party started’, was a firm but clear order. And when white Pennsylvanians ask, they listen.

P!nk was the only one to lift the relaxed mood of visitors to the Werchter boutique, where we suspected on day one that a third of the 70,000 visitors consisted of live but mainly lifeless dolls. It helped :P! Her compelling approach with a succession of NK classics. ‘Raise Your Glass’, ‘Who Knew’, ‘Just Like a Pill’, ‘Try’ and then another promoted version of ‘What About Us’. Aim immediately for ecstasy and hold that feeling for half an hour: The idea was good, the execution excellent.



P! Enke was the only one to bring the onlookers of the Werchter boutique salon out of their trance. image koen kpenes

Ask anyone about the most important pop stars of the moment and Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles will surely be mentioned. But let’s not underestimate P!nk’s craft. She put on a pop show like a circus act in every way At the top While she steps on her own the same way she goes unwashed for a bag of ketchup chips at the convenience store.

After all, P! Everything looks smooth for NK. During ‘Turbulence’ she hangs from a stretcher and at the same time stars from heaven sing. Accompanying herself on piano for a cover of ‘Make You Feel My Love’ (which, depending on your tastes, you may know from Bob Dylan or Adele) she also proved to find her way into the back room of the mind , already groovy they immediately returned with sing-alongs like “Just Give Me a Reason,” “Fuckin’ Perfect,” and blaring mash-ups of “Just Like Fire” and Pat Benatar’s “Heartbreaker.”

During the first half of their set, P!nk kept up a devastating pace. “I Wish I’d Wrote ‘Baby Shark'” was her funniest song up until then, although on ‘Cover Me in Sunshine’ – a duet with her 12-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart – she would focus more on emotional moments and connect with the public. Easy communication.

She talked about weed lollipops in Amsterdam, unintentionally showing off a lot of her behind (Was that a lot of ass? Forgive me’), displayed a rainbow flag and switched on slippers thrown by the audience (“Best gift ever. Except for the birth of my children.”). P! NK was comfortable and enthusiastic along the entire line.



P! NK was comfortable and enthusiastic along the entire line. image koen kpenes

Also with the musical rest (‘Kids in Love’, ‘When I Get There’, Sade cover ‘No Ordinary Love’), P!nk sounded like a marathon runner who took the wrong dose and then finished To start the countdown. As a result, you felt the waning attention of the public, but it did not occur to him to completely lose the grip on his fans. ‘Irrelevant’ was a power surge that came at the right time, the upbeat ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ is proof that P! NK still has hits lined up in 2023.

With the closing song ‘So What’ – she flew about five meters above the audience above the meadow – P! NK took ‘acting from above’ very literally, but she never became a blur. P! NK seals the Werchter Boutique with a grand pop show. She knows how to attract attention and, above all, how to keep it. And that is only given to a few at his level.