Her Lace Sculptures fashion show with Gigi Hadid, Deva Cassel, Emily Ratajkowski…

Collection of sculptures in Math Foundation

After several fashion shows away from his native south, this Monday January 29, 2024, Simon Poët Jacquemus moved to the Math Foundation located in Saint-Paul-de-Vence for his collection. sculptures, “The South is part of Marie and Jacquemus’ identity. The landscapes and scenes I grew up with continue to nourish my collection.” He told this to Numéro in an interview.