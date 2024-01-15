Her Lace Sculptures fashion show with Gigi Hadid, Deva Cassel, Emily Ratajkowski…

Collection of sculptures in Math Foundation
After several fashion shows away from his native south, this Monday January 29, 2024, Simon Poët Jacquemus moved to the Math Foundation located in Saint-Paul-de-Vence for his collection. sculptures, “The South is part of Marie and Jacquemus’ identity. The landscapes and scenes I grew up with continue to nourish my collection.” He told this to Numéro in an interview.
After unveiling several pieces last week, including a reimagined pair of Zizzi by Repetto, the designer gave his guests — who included stars Julia Roberts, Kylie Jenner and Kristin Davis — a cool and sophisticated look amid works of art. Presented a fashion show.Alberto Giacometti And John Miro. Like its collaboration with the French shoemaker, many pieces from the collection are already available on the jacquemus.com website.
A fashion show with Gigi Hadid, Deva Cassel and Emily Ratajkowski
For the first look at the Les Sculptures fashion show, we got the top model gigi hadid – Faithful friend of the French designer and already present at his show in Versailles last June – wearing a light yellow trench with round volume and draped square neckline, slingbacks on the legs cubisto Also a white and handmade yellow leather Calino bag.
After top models Mika Arganaraz, Iman Hammam and Vittoria Ceretti, it is the turn of model and activist Emily Ratajkowski, in a black belted suit whose jacket is structured by lamb sleeves and peplums. she also wears shoes cubistoBut in the lower version and in black leather.
Finally, we also saw Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel’s daughter and actress Deva Cassel emerge in a long, sleek black coat, wearing boots. cubisto, Combination of pumps and shoes, and round and rigid bag Vanito Unveiled by hand before the parade.