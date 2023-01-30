Here are all the songs from League of Legends K/DA

League of Legends the music is quite remarkable. From the standard soundtrack to special songs by the likes of Lil’ Nas X, there’s a lot to go through. However, one of the most talked about is usually K/DA, a K-pop group formed by League of Legends characters with multiple songs. These characters get their own merchandise, and the popularity of the tracks transcends an audience limited to people who know the game. So here’s a quick refresher on what anyone needs to know about the group.

Who are K/DA in League of Legends

This is a bit of a tricky question!

The easy answer is that K/DA is made up of four character characters. League of Legends. Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa perform together. There are even alternate skins of them in their K-pop outfits in the game.

The tricky answer is that it varies. Depending on the song and the performance, the singer behind each character may differ. (G)I-dle’s Soyeon is the only constant member, always acting as Akali. However, the others often change. Ahri is (G)I-dle’s Miyeon on “Pop/Stars,” but it’s Twice’s Nayeon on “I’ll Show You.”

So it’s easier to think of them “as” the characters.

Which are the League of Legends K/DA songs?

This is much easier to answer! Song “Pop/Stars” and Group K/DA Debuted in 2018 League of Legends World Championships.

Here is that first performance.

Track-wise, here are all of the group’s songs so far. There is an official music video for each one.

They haven’t had an official full album yet. However, the EP Completely debuted in 2020.

League of Legends is available on PC.