Here Are the 22 Sexiest Looks from the Famous “Vanity Fair Oscar Party” 2024

The Oscars red carpet is one of the most anticipated red carpets year after year vanity fair oscar party Inseparable from it.

A special celebratory evening has been organized by the renowned magazine for 30 years after the major awards ceremony in the cinema industry. Vanity Fair, This second red carpet is an opportunity for many to venture down a more sensual and even provocative path with outfits, each sexier than the last.

One thing’s for sure, although we thought it might be a little more discreet, transparency remains a favorite trend of Hollywood starlets, followed by… the return of lace? This remains to be seen. We officially present to you the looks that made an impact on Sunday evening.

Here are the 22 sexiest looks of celebrities vanity fair oscar party 2024

1. Camila Cabello

mega/ven

2. Sidney Sweeney

mega/ven

3. Kylie Jenner

mega/ven

4. Madeline Cline



mega/ven

5. Kendall Jenner

mega/ven

6. Charli XCX



mega/ven

7. Demi Lovato



mega/ven

8. Renee Rapp



mega/ven

9. Becky G.



mega/ven

10. Iris Law



mega/ven

11. Emma Chamberlain

mega/ven

12. Joey King



mega/ven

13. Ariana Greenblatt



Getty Images via AFP

14. Sabrina Carpenter



AFP

15. Hunter Schafer



mega/ven

16. Phoebe Dynevor



AFP

17.Alexandra Shipp



AFP

18. Camila Mendes



mega/ven

19. Anita



mega/ven

20. Hailee Steinfeld



mega/ven

21. Ice Masala



Getty Images via AFP

22. Halle Bailey



Getty Images via AFP

