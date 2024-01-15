Here Are the 22 Sexiest Looks from the Famous “Vanity Fair Oscar Party” 2024

The Oscars red carpet is one of the most anticipated red carpets year after year vanity fair oscar party Inseparable from it.

A special celebratory evening has been organized by the renowned magazine for 30 years after the major awards ceremony in the cinema industry. Vanity Fair, This second red carpet is an opportunity for many to venture down a more sensual and even provocative path with outfits, each sexier than the last.

One thing’s for sure, although we thought it might be a little more discreet, transparency remains a favorite trend of Hollywood starlets, followed by… the return of lace? This remains to be seen. We officially present to you the looks that made an impact on Sunday evening.

Here are the 22 sexiest looks of celebrities vanity fair oscar party 2024

1. Camila Cabello

mega/ven

2. Sidney Sweeney

mega/ven

3. Kylie Jenner

mega/ven

4. Madeline Cline

mega/ven

5. Kendall Jenner

mega/ven

6. Charli XCX


mega/ven

7. Demi Lovato


mega/ven

8. Renee Rapp

mega/ven

9. Becky G.

mega/ven

10. Iris Law

mega/ven

11. Emma Chamberlain

mega/ven

12. Joey King

mega/ven

13. Ariana Greenblatt

Getty Images via AFP

14. Sabrina Carpenter

AFP

15. Hunter Schafer

mega/ven

16. Phoebe Dynevor


AFP

17.Alexandra Shipp

AFP

18. Camila Mendes


mega/ven

19. Anita


mega/ven

20. Hailee Steinfeld

mega/ven

21. Ice Masala

Getty Images via AFP

22. Halle Bailey

Getty Images via AFP

