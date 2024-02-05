Here are the best MLB players at each position this season

Center field: Aaron Judge, Yankees

Judge has spent most of his career in right field, but he has 120 games of experience in center since his major league debut in 2016. With the addition of Juan Soto to the Bronx Bombers’ lineup, Judge has now moved to center. Given his defensive ability, the concern about the move lies less in his ability to play his position and more in the toe injury that sidelined him for two months last season. Yet, now that Judge is at center, he tops the list of the best players at that position, and why not? Despite being limited to 106 games in 2023, he hit 37 home runs with a 1.019 OPS. And two years ago, he had a historic season in which he hit 62 home runs, setting a new American League record. He remains one of the most feared hitters in the game, if not the most feared.