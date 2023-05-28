Here are the guests of KRO-NCRV’s Jubilee Season ‘College Tour’

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag, Olympic champion and skating influencer Jutta Laerdum, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kleinius and founder of BoerburgerBeijing Caroline van der Plas are the guests on the new season of ‘College Tour’.

Two high-profile politicians, a skating phenomenon and an influential CEO

The first guest is Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag. Renowned for her diplomatic skills, she now faces one of the most difficult political tasks, cutting the state budget. A week later, skater and influencer Jatta Leerdum is a guest on the ‘College Tour’. The spirited Westland lady has already built an impressive career at the age of 24. From Olympic medals to world titles and from building your own skating team to ‘influencing’ over 4 million followers on Instagram. More recently she has been in a relationship with American professional boxer Jake Paul. The third guest is Ola Kallenius, Swedish CEO of Mercedes-Benz. About making the car industry more sustainable and the electric car battle with Chinese and American car makers. In the last episode, the face of BoerBurgerBeweging is the guest: Caroline van der Plas. His party’s historically large gains in provincial council elections have given him an important role in the climate debate.

Podcast ’15 Years of College Tour

This year marks the anniversary of ‘College Tour’, as the program has been on Dutch television for fifteen years. In recent years, presenter and producer Twain Hughes has welcomed many national and international celebrities. Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Gates, Ed Sheeran, Carice van Houten, Sonja Barend and Johan Cruijff, among others, were once interviewed by Hughes and the students. Twain Hues says, ‘There is no program I have learned more from than ‘College Tour’. In honor of the anniversary, KRO-NCRV brings to you fifteen of the most controversial, special or inspiring episodes in podcast form. The podcast ’15 Years of College Tour’ can be listened to through various podcast apps starting May 15.

‘College Tour’, Sunday 28th May at 8:20 pm on KRO-NCV on NPO 2.