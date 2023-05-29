Here are the top new movies on Netflix this week



Netflix releases several new movies and series every week. Here are the top three movies new to the streaming service this week.

ad Astra (2019)

James Gray |Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, et al |Astronaut Roy McBride travels to the very edge of the solar system to find his presumed-dead father. He once left his family to search for extraterrestrial life in space. During his travels, McBride uncovers a mystery that threatens the very existence of our planet and thus humanity.

Tina (2021)

Daniel Lindsay and TJ Martin |Tina Turner, Irwin Bach, Angela Bassett, et al |The sad news came out on Wednesday that veteran singer Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83. His life story is told in this documentary. This is done on the basis of individual images, photographs, sound recordings and interviews with the legend himself.

Property (2022)

Dean Craig |Toni Collette, Anna Faris, David Duchovny, and others |Sisters Macy and Savannah run a cafe together. Unfortunately, his business is in trouble. The two see their chance when their grumpy Aunt Hilda dies. Macy and Savannah try their best to inherit her fortune. In doing so, however, they face competition from their scheming cousins.

