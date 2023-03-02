Here comes the 95th Academy Awards; know more!

The biggest and most famous world award takes place in Los Angeles and already has a date to happen: March 12

The Oscar, also called The Academy Awards or The Oscars, is a film award and is currently recognized as the most important of its kind. The first ceremony was held in 1929, two years after its creation, and the next edition takes place on March 12th.

The annual event, held in Los Angeles (USA), is a creation and achievement of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Ampas, in English). The entity is also responsible for nominating and voting on the award categories, and that is why it is so important.

Inside the Academy

The idea of ​​creating a ceremony in the cinematographic universe came about due to the great expansion that American cinema was going through in the 1920s. At that time, big names from the world of cinema and business came together and gave rise to the Ampaswhose first president was actor Douglas Fairbanks.

To value Hollywood cinema, the 26 founding members of the Ampas they decided to reward those they considered the best among films, actors, actresses, costumes, sets, etc. and thus the Oscar was created. The first edition, held on May 16, 1929, awarded films released in 1927 and 1928.

Despite the rare publications about the operation of the multimillion-dollar event, it is believed that 8,500 people are part of the Ampas and vote each year on the films that make it to the awards. To become a member of the Academy, it is necessary to receive an invitation, usually made to specialized journalists, people from the cinema area – who receive nominations – and winners in previous editions of the Oscars.

Despite the high number, each member of the Academy can vote only in the category that has technical knowledge. Voting is open to all members in the Best Film and Best International Film categories only.

They say that voting is done to this day on paper ballots. Each member writes down their nominated winner and sends them in sealed envelopes by a pre-established date. Counting is done vote by vote.

Check out the 23 Oscar categories

Who has the latest figurines

In 2022, the film that took home the top prize at the awards was “In the Rhythm of the Heart”a film about a girl – the only hearing person in a deaf family. Jessica Chastain was nominated for Best Actress and Will Smith for Best Actor.

As early as 2021, the film “Nomadland” got the upper hand, and so did lead actress Frances McDormand. As best actor, the chosen one was Anthony Hopkins, in “My Father”.

And in 2020, “Parasite” won the statuette for both best film and best international film. Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for Joker and Renée Zellweger won best actress for Judy Garland in “Judy: Over the Rainbow.”

Facts about the Oscars

After all this information, we still haven’t mentioned why the name of the award is Oscar, and the truth is that there is no truly defined reason, just speculation.

The secretary of the Academy is believed to have said that the figurine looked like his uncle oscarand was heard by a journalist who wrote a review about the award and the name stuck from there.

Another curiosity is that the first televised Oscar ceremony was on March 19, 1953, in black and white, for Americans. Already for Brazilians, the premiere on TV Tupi occurred in 1970.

Finally, the recipients’ speeches can last a maximum of 45 secondsbut director Alfred Hitchcock broke the record for the fastest speech, saying only a “thank you”.

To learn more about the biggest and most important film award, the tip is the book All About the Oscar, by Fernando Albagi, published in 2003.

*trainee under editing supervision