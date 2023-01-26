Here’s a list of all the anime skin crossovers in Fortnite.

Time Fortnite is a western game, handled by Epic Games, its scope means that several other series get involved in it. This results in various collaboration elements and events tied to famous titles. While there still aren’t too many anime series represented on Fortnite yet, shōnen jump The skins have already started appearing in the store. To help keep track of all these updates and events when they happen, here’s a complete list of all the anime series that made it to the game.

dragon ball super

He Dragon Ball Super Fortnite The crossover was a big deal, with anime-inspired skins and items. As part of the update, four skins in particular appeared. Of course, Goku and Vegeta showed up. So did the classic Kamehameha. People could also dress up as Beerus or Bulma. Finally, there was a Kitoun flying cloud to ride.

my hero academia

He My Hero Academia Fortnite The collaboration appeared before 2022 ended and again brought four characters to the game. This time, each one is a notable hero and main title character. As for the students, people could dress up in skins based on Izuku «Deku» Midoriya, Ochaco «Uravity» Uraraka, Katsuki «Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight» Bakugo. The only master character to appear was All Might.

naruto

naruto Anime skins appeared not once, but twice in Fortnite. The first time it happened in Chapter 2. That was when the characters of Team 7, Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke, and Kakashi, appeared in the game. Then in Chapter 3 another batch appeared. At that time, people could choose new looks inspired by Gaara, Hinata, Itachi, and Orochimaru. So far, it is the only series to have two in-game collaborations.

