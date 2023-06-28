Here’s How You Can Read Whether You’re a True Gen-Zer, Millennial, or Boomer

Are you a true Gen-Z, a true Millennial or maybe a seasoned Boomer? Now is the time to spot the differences and find out which generation you belong to. And if you think you’re still fully updated, you might be totally wrong. Which category do you fall in?

Generation Clash: Here’s How You Can Read If You’re a Real Gen-Zer, Millennial or Boomer

emoji language

Gen-Z’er: 💀

Millennials: 😆

Boomer: 👍

What emoji do you use if you find something funny on WhatsApp? If you primarily use 💀 to show your enthusiasm, you’re probably a Gen-Z person who communicates comfortably in emoji. On the other hand, if you constantly use 😆 when you like things, you probably belong to the millennial squad. And if you use the thumbs up emoji, we really have to disappoint you: Boomer behavior!

social media

Zen-Zir: Tiktok

Millennials: Instagram

Boomer: Facebook

Which social media platform is your natural habitat? If you can easily scroll through TikTok videos and know the latest trends, you are probably a proud Gen-Z person. On the other hand, if you’re used to sharing perfectly curated photos on Instagram, then congratulations, you’re a millennial. And if you mainly live on Facebook to find out what your old school friends are up to and share glitter stickers, you can proudly call yourself a Boomer.

fashion preferences

Gen-Zer: Oversized top and cargo pants

Millennial: Skinny Jeans and Band Shirt

Boomer: Polo shirt and regular jeans

how do you like to dress? If you’re often spotted in oversized T-shirts and cargo pants, you’re probably a Gen-Z person who loves the latest fashion trends. On the other hand, if you pair your skinny jeans with a band shirt, then you belong to the millennial contingent that blends modern style with a touch of nostalgia. And if you’re still walking around with your regular 1980s jeans, you’re a Boomer staying true to old-fashioned fashion.

buying behavior

Gen-Zer: Buys almost everything online

Millennial: Buys familiar items online, prefers everything else in-store

Boomer: Prefers to buy nothing online, everything in store

Do you get overwhelmed easily in the store, do you find everything cluttered and don’t like that clutter, so you prefer to shop online? Then you show 100% Gen-Z behavior. If you already order your go-to brands online but still prefer to try on your pants in store, you’re probably a millennial. If you are one of those people who really takes the time to go to the store, you want to see everything and of course do not like to return it, then you are the boomer who can always be found in stores .

music taste

Gen-Z: Listens to artists like Lil Nas X, Drake, and The Weeknd.

Millennial: Listens to bands like Arctic Monkeys and Maroon 5.

Boomer: Listens to The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

Whatever you hear: All is well. But if you’re a fan of the latest hits from the Urban Top 50 and speed up the track Passing on Tiktok? Then you must be Gen-Z. Are you more into bands or old school hip-hop? Then we really should name you Millennials. Do you travel further back in time to The Beatles and Elvis? Hello Boomer!

did you feel a little bad? Don’t worry, there are plenty of exceptions to the rules. Really, in the end you decide for yourself with each generation which one you feel most comfortable with, because: age is just a number.

No matter which group you belong to, know that each generation makes its own unique contribution to the world. So let’s laugh together about our differences, learn from each other and above all enjoy the humor that each generation brings.

