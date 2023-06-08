Here’s What Former Celebrity Couples’ Kids Will Look Like

Which former celeb couples’ kids are you curious about? Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears? Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston? Or Taylor Swift and Harry Styles? If they stayed together, it is likely that they would eventually have children. This Instagram account answers this by using AI to create two children of ex-celeb couples.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married for five years almost 18 years ago. If they are wondering how their children would look like, then it is now clear from their Instagram account @mrpomeroyj_ai. It looks terrifyingly real!



It sure is a funny sight, a celeb couple that hasn’t been together for a long time with two imaginary kids. But it looks so real! And some people think it’s too scary. They wonder why this is necessary. We think it’s fun!

tv series couple

Not only do the actual stars have to believe it, the couples of the series and movies are also subjected to AI. For example, there is a photo of the children of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet (the protagonist of Riot). Titanic) would look like. But Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga also dropped out a star is born and Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens high school musical Can be seen in the account.

Which series or movie or real ex couple’s AI image would you like to see?

Source: Instagram

