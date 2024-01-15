Here’s What Happened on Charli XCX’s Viral Boiler Room Set

On the evening of February 22, after almost a month of waiting, Charli XCX’s Boiler Room rocked out, party girlCaptured Brooklyn.

Photography Lee Garn

Having received an astonishing 25,000 RSVPs within the first few hours of the announcement, the largest count in Boiler Room history, New Yorkers are undoubtedly thirsty for the British electropop star’s last visit in 2022, when he performs his latest album Crash. Was on tour. The entire week before the show, it felt like everyone was refreshing their inbox to see if they made it on the guest list or asking their connected friends to bring them a plus one or leaking the address. Are.

Photography Lee Garn

The event was held in a warehouse in Bushwick, which was completely transformed for the night. The DJ booth was surrounded by a latticed balcony, so that additional special guests could view the crowd and performers from above, while the dance floor below was filled only with press, media and influencers; A risky but polite approach to those accustomed to special treatment. party girl No doubt this was part of the promotion for the artist’s sixth album, which would lean in a more raw and confrontational club-pop direction. If the energy of the night is any indication of how it will go, I’d say some XCX club-pop bops are what people have been waiting for.

Photography Lee Garn

To start things off, the night started with a DJ set from Dos, who warmed up the crowd with a tasty set that featured some funky moments of hardcore techno, and EasyFun, producer von dutch, the first song from the new album to be released next week. Charli arrived shortly thereafter, along with producer and DJ AG Cook and The 1975’s drummer and producer (not to mention her fiancé), George Daniels. As soon as she stepped behind the booth, the phones went off, flashing recordings blinded everyone, and everyone’s ears were blocked by the screams of the crowd – it was fitting for the music star’s arrival. Charli’s DJ set was a mix of spinning and performing, with special guest appearances from Addison Rae and none other than New York’s it-girl, Julia Fox – who made her debut while referencing her New York Times best-selling song. Taj was surprised by presenting the song. Book down the drain, AG Cook and George Daniel closed out the performance with a few DJ sets of their own, alternating between breathy beats and bass-heavy tracks that kept the floor echoing (and Charlie’s voice echoing in the warehouse because She was screaming “This is my man!”)

Photography Lee Garn

In just three hours, months of planning about sound and stage design culminated with one of Charlie’s first major hits. i love it-Which everyone did. There’s no denying that this event may go down in history as Boiler Room’s “most missed” event – sorry, party girls. The exclusivity of the event didn’t sit well with all Charlie fans, however, as only the brave and lucky ones got the chance to witness the magic, as one successful event crasher explained V, “I climbed a 10-foot fence that was very easy to get around a particular corner of. As I fell 6 feet, some guys smoking looked at me, pointed and laughed; I gave them a thumbs up and ran in.” She adds, ”I knew that if I really wanted to be at this party, I would be at it. I mean, women can do anything.