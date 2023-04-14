Here’s what you need to know about League of Legends gameplay and history

League of Legends (LOL) is a multiplayer online game that is developed and published by Riot Games.. It is currently one of the most popular in the world and has eight million daily players.

Also, the fans have made it the event of esports (electronic sports) best known in the world and one of the most important.



In the game two teams face each othereach with five players, who fight in player vs. player combat.

Each team occupies and defends its half of the map. Each player separately controls a character that has special abilities and that differ from others.

In LOL’s main game mode, ‘Summoner’s Rift, a team wins by breaking through to the enemy base and destroying their “nexus”a large structure located within which there are three lines of minions, non-player characters that, when eliminated by the enemy team, grant gold and experience.

these games usually last from 15 minutes to more than an hour. In the same way, it must be taken into account that the game does not dictate where the competitors can go.

What is the game about?



The plot of League of Legends takes place in a universe where there are ‘summoners’ who are in command of the ‘champions’ to fight on the ‘Fields of Justice’.

There are six classifications of LOL champions. There are the assassins, in charge of killing or destabilizing targets with high strategic value; the fighters, as their name says, have a lot of strength to receive damage; mages, who are champions with low defenses; marksmen, who can carry out attacks at medium or long distances to eliminate rivals; supports, who have abilities or bonuses to healing, shields, and crowd control; and tanks that have high amounts of health.

