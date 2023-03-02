Here’s what’s new for March on Disney+

Disclosure

Check out the March news at disney+. New features include ”Chang’s Gamble”, ”Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur”, ”Bono & The Edge: A SORT OF HOMECOMING with Dave Letterman” and much more!

MOVIE PREMIERS

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

MARVEL STUDIOS MOVIE

Premiere: Friday, March 10

Peter Parker finally woos the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson, and New York is in the throes of Spider-mania! However, a strange alien symbiote changes the color of Spider-Man’s clothing to black and brings out his darkest demons, transforming him both inside and out. Join Spider-Man in the battle of his life, as he must face a lethal combination of villains including Sandman, Venom and the new Green Goblin, as well as the enemy within himself.

Chang’s Play

DISNEY+ ORIGINAL MOVIE

Premiere: Friday, March 10

Chang, a 16-year-old Asian American, makes a bet with his high school basketball star that he can dunk in the last game of the season. Standing 1.72 m tall, he begins his journey to learn the jump shot, not only to impress his crush, Kristy, but also to earn the respect of his high school peers. But before he can jump in and hit that basket, he’ll have to rethink everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family.

SERIES PREMIERS

Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur

MARVEL STUDIOS SERIES

Premiere: Wednesday, March 15

Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur, based on the hit Marvel comics, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton Tyrannosaurus rex, Devil Dinosaur. When Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur to present-day New York, the pair work together to protect the Lower East Side neighborhood from harm.

SPECIAL PREMIERE

Bono & The Edge: A SORT OF HOMECOMING with Dave Letterman

DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SPECIAL

Premiere: Friday, March 17

Bono and The Edge of U2 return to Dublin with Dave Letterman, reflecting on their journey as musicians and friends. The special showcases never-before-seen footage and interviews that detail the songwriting process and inspiration behind their greatest hits. During the 2020 isolation period, Bono and The Edge spent time revisiting many of their iconic songs and re-recording them for today’s audiences. When they broke out of isolation, Bono invited Dave to visit the pair in Dublin and attend a special show at the former Ambassador Cinema building at the top of O’Connell Street. Directed by Morgan Neville, this is a concert film, a road trip adventure and the story of one of the most defining friendships in rock and roll history.

SEASON PREMIERS

The Mandalorian

ORIGINAL DISNEY+ SERIES BY LUCASFILM

Season 3

Premiere: Wednesday, March 1st

The series follows the journeys of the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), a bounty hunter who reunites with Grogu while facing dangers across the Star Wars universe. In new episodes, as the New Republic struggles to pull the galaxy away from its dark history, Din Djarin will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Reflections on Life with Robin Roberts

DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SERIES

complete season 2

Premiere: Wednesday, March 15

Join Robin Roberts as he returns for another season of intimate conversations with several generations of Hollywood’s most inspiring women. In each episode we have a deep and inspiring chat that reports incredible journeys of self-fulfillment. Follow never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreaking personalities learned forgiveness, found fulfillment, gained conviction, and embraced their community. Find out what they have in common and understand how their stories and experiences have created space for expansion and evolution.

Rising Voices: The Music of Wakanda Forever

DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SERIES BY MARVEL STUDIOS

full season

Premiere: Wednesday, March 29

Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler push the boundaries of what a Hollywood score can be.

Malcolm in the Middle

DISNEY SERIES

Seasons 4 to 7 complete

Premiere: Wednesday, March 29

Malcolm, a nine-year-old boy who enjoys skateboarding and hanging out with his best friend Stevie, has his life turned upside down when he is forced into the “talent” crowd and finds himself surrounded by a group of talented outcasts. . Since Malcolm’s older and favorite brother has been sent to military school, Malcolm must also deal with brothers Reese and Dewey. The boys’ parents, Lois and Hal, work hard to keep order.

mickey mouse funhouse

DISNEY SERIES

complete season 2

Premiere: Wednesday, March 29

Mickey Mouse House is a fantastic place where Funny, a toy house, talks and interacts with Mickey, Minnie and their friends, and takes the gang on funny adventures, full of imagination and wish fulfillment.

Doogie Kamealoha: Doctor Precocious

DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SERIES

complete season 2

Premiere: Friday, March 31

When Walter (Alex Aiono), Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, returns from her surfing world tour, he is not the same boyfriend she dumped months earlier. But she’s not the same girl either. That’s clear when Lahela meets a guy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim), and is faced with a choice: fight for what she knows to be true, or give love another chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor. Fortunately, Lahela has her family, co-workers and her best friend, Steph (Emma Meisel), always there to support her.

PREMIERE OF NEW EPISODES

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SERIES BY LUCASFILM – Season 2

New episodes on Wednesdays

Months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continues their journey across the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will encounter friends and foes, new and familiar, as they take on a variety of exciting missions that will take them to new, unexpected and dangerous places.

OTHER PREMIERS

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1st

● Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong (series)

All episodes available

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

● Zog and the Flying Doctors (film)

● Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (film)

● Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10! (Special)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

● Pop Goes to the Vet with Dr. Joya (series)

All episodes available

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

● Towards the Unknown (series)

All episodes available

● Mpower (series)

All episodes available

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

● Giraffe Ark (Special)