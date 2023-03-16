Heretics and the first eight classified to the EMEA Masters LoL

With his victory in the Super League semifinals this Thursday, Heretics become EMEA Masters teamhaving reserved two places in our European regional league in the group stage of the renowned European Masters of League of Legends.

Gevous’s team, after the victory over Rebels, Look now at the grand final of Zaragoza, and incidentally becomes the eighth team that already have their place in the international tournament. Some of them are also looking at the finals of their championships, since in them not only the title is at stake, but also a direct place to the group stage of this EMEA Masters, or the obligation to climb from the Play-In.

Super League Final ✅

Qualified EMEA Masters ✅ See you on April 1 in Zaragoza #VamosHeretics | #SuperligaLoL pic.twitter.com/r9mArsJCBc —Team Heretics (@TeamHeretics) March 16, 2023

The Heretics, the eighth team of EMEA Masters

In addition to the heretics, seven other teams already have their place in the tournament. These are the cases of Diamant Esports, Anorthosis Famagusta Esports and Geekay Esports, who will go straight to Play-In despite being crowned champions in their regions. This is not the case with Riddle Esports or with FUT Esports and İstanbul Wildcats, whose title would guarantee them a direct place in the group stage, where the only qualifier is Heretics himself.

Los Heretics – Super League Finalist – Group Stage

LDLC OL – LFL Semifinalist – (waiting for results)

– (waiting for results) FUT Esports – TCL Semifinalist (waiting for results)

(waiting for results) İstanbul Wildcats – TCL Semifinalist (waiting for results)

(waiting for results) Riddle Esports – NLC Finalist (waiting for results)

(waiting for results) Diamant Esports – EBL regular phase champion – Play In

Anorthosis Famagusta Esports – GLL Finalist – Play In

Geekay Esports – Arabian League Finalist – Play In

After tonight’s defeat, as far as our Super League is concerned, Rebels is bound to win the winner of Fnatic TQ against Movistar Riders. Both to fight for the title in Zaragoza in a new duel against Los Heretics, and to get second place in the Group Phase of this EMEA Masters 2023.