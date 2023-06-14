Herman Brusselman is the first guest on the new season of ‘Hate Hui’ and he gets paid handsomely

a new season is coming soon ‘Home’, A new name has already leaked. Author and media phenomenon Hermann Brusselman (65) will soon be peering into his soul.

Although interviewer Eric Goens once stated that he would not like to make more than two seasons, preparations are already underway for a ninth season. After all, there are just too many names that would make interesting television, and that haven’t been discussed yet. This time Hermann Brusselman has already promised. He said this during an interview given to the weekly magazine Humo, He says that he mainly participates in events that generate publicity for him. “Sometimes I also find it difficult to turn down a program as I know some people from the world of television very well. Eric Goens is such a person, so I agreed to participate in Home,

However, he certainly does not mark attendance against his will. He himself calls it an “interesting event” because there you will be pampered for two days and I will be able to tell you something about my books. In the interview, Brusselman also explains what he will receive for his participation: “1,500 Euros. It is a good addition to my income.

Other names for the new season have not been announced yet. Transmissions are for next winter.

Read this also. Reggie on falling apart in ‘Hate Hui’: “I always choose the music at major intersections”