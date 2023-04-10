Hernán Cieri from Mercado Libre México: The wonderful thing about gaming is the engagement that the audience has

The agency Super and Mercado Ads joined forces to carry out the campaign Hello, I got to minecraft, campaign that has been awarded at different festivals in the categories of Advergaming and Branded Content Gaming. In this regard, Hernán Cieri, Marketing Head of Mercado Libre México, and Sergio Ruggiero, Global CEO of Super, shared with PRODU the details of the preparation of this project as well as the opportunities of the gaming in the country.

“One of the attributes that we have as a brand is the variety of products that we have on the site, with more than 50 million products to choose from, as well as our couriers who make it possible for all packages to arrive in less than 24 hours to his house. That is why the idea was born that with the help of our most gamers, we will build the first Mercado Libre warehouse in Minecraft where all players can attend to restock materials such as wood, stone, coal, gold, iron, etc. With this, we will be able to demonstrate that Mercado Libre delivers and reaches everywhere, even in Minecraft. We used Twitch as a complementary platform, since with the help of a creator we were showing the progress of the construction of our virtual warehouse” explained Cieri.

To this, Ruggiero added that this idea was born out of relevance. “We know that we have a target audience behind a computer or a console, and to reach the gamer, you have to talk to him in the most organic way possible. With this action we were able to say that ‛We deliver everything’, including in your world, within the video game”.

Regarding teamwork and this alliance, Cieri commented that the most important thing was communication and teamwork. “This alliance manages to obtain new synergies, new ideas and encourages you to make riskier decisions to experiment with new projects, boosting the growth of the brand. We managed to land key messages that as a brand we want to promote and then look for the platforms where this activity can be successful and have a 360° strategy promoting the same objectives”, he indicated.

For his part, Ruggiero defines it as a relationship of trust, which allowed us to innovate and land on proposals outside the box. “He gaming As a platform, it is an example of this, but the opportunities, when the understanding of the message to be transmitted is so high, are endless,” he pointed out..

The campaign was recently awarded the Golden Circle and for Cieri this recognition shows how a brand it can be integrated into any platform in a creative way and interact with audiences.

“We believe that it was rewarded because in an organic way we were able to integrate the brand throughout the game and giving players a new challenge. In terms of effectiveness, we exceeded the proposed objectives and even achieved positive conversations on other social networks, having on demand, since the activity was limited to a certain number of people and we were pleasantly surprised that more gamers who wanted to participate” indicated.

In this sense, Ruggiero highlights two aspects. “On the one hand, I think it was noticed that there was a lot of work behind the scenes, the server we set up was very robust. On the other hand, I think the idea was very simple, and simplicity is always valued. The message was the same as what we said in all the media, but this time in Minecraft,” he highlighted..

Finally, for Cieri the industry gamer has become increasingly important. “The wonderful thing about this industry is the engagement that the audience has by creating a loyalty bond, in addition to the opportunity you have to pass your messages to larger audiences, from generation Z to baby boomers, Loyalizing new users to connect with our brands. As well as the increase in sales of games, accessories and consoles ”she pointed out.

“He gaming It was always there, and it will continue to be. video games, streamsand the influence-gamers, offer us something that very few media have, a captive audience. As long as you capitalize on it, without betraying the “trust” of the gamer, in a native and relevant way, it will be well accepted” concluded Ruggiero



