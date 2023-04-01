Heroic avoids an economic catastrophe

The economic situation is in question in general terms and electronic sports are no exception. In recent weeks, information has appeared about how clubs of the importance of FaZe Clan have limited time to revalue their shares on the stock market or how TSM could stop its activity within electronic sports. Sustainability is one of the major pending accounts in the sector and one of the entities that is fully aware of this is Heroic, which has recently prevented a catastrophe.

Heroic has obtained 10 million Norwegian crowns to solve its economic situation in the short term. The Norwegian organization, which has been listed on the Euronext NOTC -unlisted stock market owned by the Oslo Stock Exchange- since February 2021, has sold a total of 10 million shares for one Norwegian krone (0.08 euros). Currently the goal of the club is to get 80 million Norwegian crowns (just over seven million euros) until the end of 2025 to continue operating within the industry.

Heroic has raised funding through its actions in its second big attempt in March. In the last month you put your shares worth two Norwegian crowns (0.18 euros) to try to obtain between 12 and 20 million crowns (1,052,336 – 1,753,894 euros). However, the little interest in buying shares at that price forced the entity to lower its value by one crown. The club defends that the buyers of the new shares are “select investors” and holder shareholders in 5,000 shares or more.

The damage of a possible exit of Heroic

Beyond the good state of form that his team is going through Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Heroic’s hypothetical departure from esports could generate a lot of buzz. Currently the Norwegian entity has places in the ESL Pro League and BLAST Premier. The club became partner from BLAST last April as a replacement for MIBR. In addition, he has recently joined the ESL R1 racing. The price of its shares has plummeted from 19.76 (1.93 euros) Norwegian crowns to 0.80 (0.07 euros) since its entry into Euronext NOTC.

