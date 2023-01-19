Heroic vs. Evil Geniuses. Forecast, Bets and Odds│January 19, 2023

On January 19, the match between Heroic vs Evil Geniuses will take place. The North American team is going through a bad moment, so the Danes will have a great chance to start the tournament with a victory.

Heroic

Current HLTV Ranking: #1;

Changes in the last three months: +8;

Best map in terms of win rate: Overpass/Vertigo – 86% on 7 maps;

Worst map in terms of win percentage: Inferno – 20% for 10 maps;

Date Tournament Game Result 15.12.2022 BLAST Premier World Final 2022 Heroic – Natus Vincere 1:2 14.12.2022 BLAST Premier World Final 2022 Heroic – OG 1:2 27.11.2022 BLAST Premier Fall Finale 2022 Heroic – FaZe 2:1 26.11.2022 BLAST Premier Fall Finale 2022 Heroic – Liquid 2:1 25.11.2022 BLAST Premier Fall Finale 2022 Heroic–G2 2:1

Heroic currently tops the HLTV rating. And it could be argued, given the dismal performance of the Danes in the BLAST Premier World Final 2022. But then who should be nominated for the top 1? G2 for a successful tournament is a bit early. Natus Vincere, Vitality, FaZe? Neither until now, there is no stability. So it is possible to agree with this position.

The last official match Heroic played over a month ago. Then the Danes lost to Natus Vincere with a substitution, although the substitution was pretty good. Heroic has a fairly wide midfield, which allows him to feel comfortable against most teams.

And the individual performance of the players is also excellent.

Evil Geniuses

Current HLTV Ranking: #32;

Changes in the last three months: -10;

Best map in terms of win rate: Nuke/Mirage – 33% for 3 maps;

Worst map in terms of win rate: Nuke/Mirage – 33% for 3 maps

Date Tournament Game Result 19.12.2022 ESEA Autumn 2022 Cash Cup 7 North America Evil Geniuses – ATK 1:2 03.11.2022 IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage Evil Geniuses – Cloud9 0:2 01.11.2022 IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage Evil Geniuses – 9z 17:19 01.11.2022 IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage Evil Geniuses – MOUZ 10:16 31.10.2022 IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage Evil Geniuses – IHC 16:9

Evil Geniuses, on the other hand, is doing fatally. A few months ago the team made some good substitutions, and it was thought that soon things would go up. But no, that didn’t happen. At the moment, Evil Geniuses seems weak even in its North American region. Even within North America it’s just a dash 2 squad.\ ~

The players do not show any motivation and their current individual level leaves much to be desired. The team’s mappool is tight, and in recent months Evil Geniuses have played very few official matches. So you shouldn’t count on the team.

bets and predictions

A win for Heroic is extremely obvious. Yes, in recent times the Danes did not win so often with big handicaps, but the level of their opponents was often quite high. The situation is different here, because the current squad of Evil Geniuses seems very weak. I don’t think they can win a single card, so we have to trust Heroic to win this one easily.

Our forecast: Victory with a handicap of -11.5 at odds of 1.78.

Our second forecast: Total by less than 55.5 at odds of 1.70.