Hertz is selling 20,000 electric vehicles to buy gasoline cars

(CNN) — Hertz, which has bet heavily on electric vehicles in recent years, has decided it’s time to cut costs. The company will sell about a third of its electric fleet, which totals about 20,000 vehicles, and use the money to buy more gasoline cars.

Executives said electric vehicles have hurt Hertz’s finances. As he explained, although these cars are cheaper to maintain, they also have higher damage repair costs and, in addition, higher depreciation.

“Collision and damage repairs on an electric vehicle can often be double that associated with a comparable combustion vehicle,” Hertz CEO Stephen Sher said in a recent meeting with analysts.

Additionally, falling prices of electric vehicles in the new car market have reduced the resale value of used Hertz rental cars.

Sher said, “The decline in EV prices through 2023, driven primarily by Tesla, has reduced the fair market value of our EVs compared to last year, leading to larger losses in hedges and therefore It’s a big burden.”

Simply put, people are usually willing to pay a certain amount less for a used car than for a new car. As the price of new cars falls, the price people are willing to pay to buy used cars increases.

Hertz expects to lose about $245 million due to depreciation of electric vehicles, an average of about $12,250 per vehicle, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Abbreviation in English).

Although Hertz doesn’t directly point the finger at anyone, it appears Tesla bears most of the blame.

Tesla represents approximately 80% of Hertz’s electric vehicle fleet, and overall, electric cars represent approximately 11% of Hertz’s total rental fleet. Tesla has been aggressively lowering the prices of its vehicles, prompting other manufacturers to do the same with their electric vehicles. When automakers lower the prices of new cars, the value of those models decreases in the used vehicle market, causing faster depreciation.

For car rental companies like Hertz, which sell many vehicles on the second-hand market, depreciation has a big impact on their business, and is a key factor in deciding which cars should be in their fleet.

According to Hertz executives, as a relatively new company, Tesla does not have as many replacement parts or as many trained repair technicians as other car companies, making repairs expensive and time-consuming.

Let’s remember that GM and others (automotive manufacturers) have been building an extensive national parts supply network for decades, Scherer highlighted in a meeting with analysts. “There’s a secondary parts market out there, which is obviously less mature in terms of Tesla.”

In addition to crash damage being more expensive to repair, Sher also said electric vehicles cause more accidents. Then again, Tesla, which makes up 80% of Hertz’s EV rental fleet, is having trouble mostly in these two areas, he said.

“Our job with Tesla is to look at the performance of the car to reduce the risk of damage in a crash,” he said. And we are directly associated with them on procurement of parts and labor etc.

Hertz sells its used vehicles at auctions, as well as directly to customers on its Hertz Car Sales website.