“He’s a croquet man”: Remko Evenpoel and co congratulate Toby Alderweireld after scoring championship goal

We had an unlikely apotheosis last night. With perhaps the best kick of his career, Toby Alderweireld sealed the title for Antwerp in the 94th minute. The central defender could not believe his eyes. On Instagram, ‘Mega Toby’ has already received congratulations from fellow footballers, but also from Remko Evenpoel.

His Instagram post pretty much says it all: With a shocked emoji, Toby Alderweireld looks at his bomb that still gave Antwerp the title. So the responses to ‘Mega Toby’ were great. Remko Evenpoel said, “Yeah, hello what a croquet man”. Jelle van Dam also congratulated Alderwierld: “The madness Toby. I just heard, has already begun on the Paul (Gessens, ed?) statue.”

Former Premier League teammates such as Filipe Luis or Jose Fonte also congratulated Alderweireld as well as Jan Vertonghen, who used the same emoji as his friend to describe the moment.

Watch the spectacular goal here: