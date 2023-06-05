“He’s a croquet man”: Remko Evenpoel and co congratulate Toby Alderweireld after scoring championship goal

Admin 42 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 38 Views

We had an unlikely apotheosis last night. With perhaps the best kick of his career, Toby Alderweireld sealed the title for Antwerp in the 94th minute. The central defender could not believe his eyes. On Instagram, ‘Mega Toby’ has already received congratulations from fellow footballers, but also from Remko Evenpoel.

His Instagram post pretty much says it all: With a shocked emoji, Toby Alderweireld looks at his bomb that still gave Antwerp the title. So the responses to ‘Mega Toby’ were great. Remko Evenpoel said, “Yeah, hello what a croquet man”. Jelle van Dam also congratulated Alderwierld: “The madness Toby. I just heard, has already begun on the Paul (Gessens, ed?) statue.”

Former Premier League teammates such as Filipe Luis or Jose Fonte also congratulated Alderweireld as well as Jan Vertonghen, who used the same emoji as his friend to describe the moment.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Watch the spectacular goal here:

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

(tags to translate) Royal Antwerp FC

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

VDAB’s Brussels counterpart Actiris asked Emily if she was interested in playing in a porn film: “I was surprised” (Brussels)

There are special features of working in the cultural field. Similarly, actress Emily Eichoute lives …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved