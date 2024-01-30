“He’s better than Dirk Nowitzki” in the NBA.

The climate you live in luka doncic with set of dallas mavericks This is absolutely fantastic. Besides having ample opportunities for advancement NBA Playoffs.

On the last day, January 29, he was vital in the victory against the Orlando Magic team. In this he scored 45 points including three triples. In addition, he dished out 15 assists, captured nine rebounds and stole it twice, just one rebound away from achieving the new triple double.

The uniformity that is presented luka doncic Mavs team at the center of western conferencewith a record of 26-21 just two games away from sacramentos kingsWhich are in the fifth box.

You may be interested in: Third in history: Anthony Edwards after James and Durant in the NBA

Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic is better than Dirk Nowitzki

Because of this Dallas coach, legend jason kiddProvided a series of statements to the podcast ,downbeat,that were shared @971thefreak On the social network X.

The following can be heard in them: “You can’t take this young man lightly…he’s better than Dirk (Nowitzki). It’s in MJ’s (Michael Jordan) environment, the best ever: LeBron (James), Kobe (Bryant). And so to appreciate what this young man is doing at 24 years old is something Dallas has never seen. And I’ve said it internally: He’s better than Dirk. “He does things that Dirk never could do and now he has an opportunity to gather the right people around him to win championships.”Kid announced.

Coach’s interesting perspective luka doncicWho has full confidence in all the Slovenian’s possibilities in the best basketball in the world.

He currently has the second highest average in the entire NBA, surpassed only by Starr philadelphia 76ers, joel embiid With 36 points per game. luka doncic On the other hand, the average With 34.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

His shooting percentage is also very good. 52.2% and 3.0 triples per game, One of the best in the current season of NBA.