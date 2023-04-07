Hey Thor! Chris Hemsworth Stars in ‘Extraction’ Sequel on Netflix

Photo: Disclosure/Netflix Chris Hemsworth in ‘Extraction 2’

Leaving aside his traditional Marvel superhero costume, Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2”, the sequel to the acclaimed thriller

giant’s action streaming.

After surviving the events of the previous feature film, the mercenary embarks on yet another deadly mission: rescuing the family of a ruthless criminal.





The British star and director Sam Hargrave work together again in this production by Joe and Anthony Russo, with a script by Joe Russo (one of the directors of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”). Golshifteh Farahani, by the way, reprises her role from the first film, and Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili complete the cast.

Based on the comic “Ciudad”, by Ande Parks, with illustrations by Fernando León González, the audiovisual project has the signature of Hemsworth as one of the producers. By disclosing the teaser

oficial on Instagram, the brother of actor Liam Hemsworth, ex of singer, songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus, revealed that the global premiere takes place on June 16.