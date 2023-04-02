Hey?! Woman from Osasco loses R $ 208 THOUSAND REALS thinking she was dating Johny Depp

A 61-year-old retired Brazilian woman handed R$208,400 to a scammer pretending to be the star Johnny Depp. The lady who lives in Osasco – SP started a conversation on Instagram in October 2020 with a false profile of the actor.

According to the report she made to Justice, in the beginning, the conversations were about “Daily affairs. A sad story that he needed money for the payment of convictions in cases in which he was involved ”.

The actor was involved at the time in a legal dispute with Amber Heardhis ex-wife, who had accused him of domestic violence (in June of this year, the Court ruled in favor of Depp).

“Along with the sad story of not having money to pay those fees, a ‘romance’ began where the scammer promises to take the plaintiff (of the lawsuit) to live with him”said the victim’s lawyer.

“The pandemic contributed to her believing every lie told by the scammer, given the emotional upheaval she experienced. She was just looking for a way out or a change of life.”he spoke.

The retiree also said she sold a car and a house to help the fake Depp. The deposits were made at Banco do Brasil in an account that the scammer said was from “Brazilian friend of your lawyer”.

